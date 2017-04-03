Tyga: Did Kylie Jenner Dump Him Over Blac Chyna’s Homosexual Claims?

Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has cooled off, according to a new report, adding that the socialite became overwhelmed with the drama surrounding Blac Chyna.

It’s no secret that Kylie was head over heels in love with Tyga, Hollywood Life notes, having gushed to friends in the past that she could definitely see herself marrying the rapper, but with Blac Chyna’s shocking accusations, things have completely changed in Tyga’s romance with Jenner.

Blac had made it known, via Snapchat, that Tyga was allegedly failing to make child support payments for their son King Cairo. When Chyna started reaching out to Tyga more than usual regarding the matter, Tyga became under the impression that the former stripper was trying to win him back in the hopes of reconciling.

This information was passed on over to Rob Kardashian who was livid with the idea that Blac was trying to get back with her ex-boyfriend, which Chyna says was not the case at all.

In her way of retaliation, she took to Snapchat, claiming that she’d never want to get back with Tyga because she’s fully aware of the supposed fact that the “Faded” hitmaker has secretly been hooking up with men for as long as she can remember, before adding that she has evidence, OK! Magazine reports.

Of course, while Kylie could have simply ignored the comments, it doesn’t help that removing herself from the situation is impossible since Blac shares a child with Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian.

What she can do, however, is distance herself from the man that seemingly finds himself arguing with his baby’s mother on a constant basis.

A source for Hollywood Life explains that Kylie and Tyga have been having issues prior to Blac Chyna’s Snapchat rant, so this was the last thing they needed at this given moment. But from what insiders have gathered, Kylie is over the relationship, having realized that she’s putting herself in situations she really wants no part of.

From the allegations regarding Tyga’s sexuality to cheating claims and the drama with Blac Chyna, Kylie has had enough.

“Kylie is sad as she and Tyga are living separate lives. Lately, she has been spending more time with friends and less time with Tyga as things really are cooling off between them,” a source tells the outlet.

“Kylie is finding comfort in her friends as she deals with her relationship issues. Kylie feels like she needs a break from Tyga’s mooching ways as well as all the baby mama drama with Chyna. Kylie saw what happened to Rob [Kardashian] and Chyna and now she is hitting the brakes on her and Tyga before she falls into a messy situation with him too.”

The insider makes it known that Tyga’s romance with Kylie is so frosty that the TV star doesn’t even want to surround herself with her on-again, off-again boyfriend. She feels like Tyga has embarrassed her enough as it is.

Tyga has left Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion and is now renting a bachelor pad out in Hollywood Hills, the outlet adds, before stressing, “The latest social media outburst from Chyna only made Kylie feel more secure in her decision to lean away from Tyga.”

While it’s unclear what the future will hold for Kylie and Tyga, it seems apparent that their relationship is officially over. Sources note that the reality star doesn’t want to find herself in any feuds, especially with people such as Blac Chyna — she’s part of the family now, and as much as the Kardashians may hate it, they have to accept that.

Do you feel bad that Tyga’s romance with Jenner is coming to an end?

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images]