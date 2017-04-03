WWE News: The Hardy Boyz Return To WWE, Win Raw Tag Titles At ‘WrestleMania 33’

Rumors have been swirling for months and months, but everyone involved was careful to keep it a secret. Tonight, it was time to reveal some of the biggest news in wrestling history as the Hardy Boyz officially returned at WrestleMania 33 and for the first time in seven years, teamed together in the WWE. As the Ladder Match for the Raw Tag Team Titles was about to start, The New Day came out into the arena to announce that Matt and Jeff were joining the battle.

Yes, it was no longer just Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The New Day wanted the world to know that this Triple Threat for the titles was now being turned into a Fatal 4-Way due to the WWE return of the Hardy Boyz.

As you can see, they didn’t necessarily return with their “Broken” gimmick, but Matt couldn’t very well get rid of the blonde streak in his hair from past weeks. It was not totally unexpected that they showed up, but considering what they went through last night, it wasn’t totally something that everyone saw coming.

Last night, the Hardy Boyz were in another epic Ladder Match on the SuperCard of Honor for Ring of Honor. It was in that bout that they ended up losing their ROH Tag Team Titles to the Young Bucks in a match that saw everyone put their bodies on the line.

The match wasn’t overly long and it had a lot of action, but it was not expected that the Hardys could go a great length of time after competing last night. Some huge spots took place during the match with men going through ladders, being slammed into the mat, and flying through the air.

When all was said and done, the returning Hardy Boyz had become Tag Team Champions for the seventh time in the WWE. Their “Expedition of Gold” has come full circle as Team Extreme is on top of the world in the place where it all started big-time for them.

As the fireworks exploded high above them while Matt and Jeff Hardy held the Raw Tag Team Titles high in the air, they looked happier than ever. Matt was smiling huge and he looked as though he couldn’t believe what was happening at this very moment.

The Hardy Boyz are officially back and as recapped by the official website of WWE, they are the champions of Team Red. It will be interesting to see where they go from here and how the momentum keeps going upon their incredible return.

The Hardy Boyz were at a Broken Tailgate Party near Camping World Stadium earlier in the day, and as reported by the Inquisitr, they had some special guests. An official WWE vehicle showed up at their party and that got the rumors flowing in huge ways on social media.

A lot of people thought that the Hardy Boyz would make their return at WrestleMania 33 and immediately go after The Usos for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles. The Usos had just won the titles a week ago and didn’t have a match on the WrestleMania 33 card to defend them. It would have been a good story, but it just seemed much more fitting for Matt and Jeff Hardy to make their long-awaited WWE comeback in a ladder match.

