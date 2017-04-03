Kate Middleton Isn’t Forcing Prince William To Attend Couples Therapy [Debunked]

There is no truth to the report that Kate Middleton is now begging her husband, Prince William, to attend couples therapy with her following his Swiss ski trip. Gossip Cop has dismissed the tale fabricated by Celeb Dirty Laundry which claimed that the royal couple’s marriage “has never been in more trouble.”

To address their marital woes, the Duchess of Cambridge allegedly wants to undergo marriage counseling. William previously made headlines when he went on a ski trip with his male friends.

The father-of-two has been photographed talking to a then-unidentified woman. Rumors immediately surfaced that Kate did not like that William seemed too pleased. These allegations have been dismissed by the famous news debunking site too.

Also Read: Kate Middleton Not ‘Left in Tears’ After Confronting Husband About Ski Trip

Apart from their duties, William and Kate are focused on preparing for their relocation to the Kensington Palace. It was recently revealed that they would send Prince George to the 1971-established Thomas’s London Day School in Battersea. Thomas’s has three more branches in Clapham, Fulham, and Kensington. While it is a Christian school, Thomas’s accepts students of all faiths.

Some found the couple’s choice unexpected because for months, many have expected that the 3-year-old would attend the all-boys Wetherby school. After all, his dad, Grandfather Charles, and Uncle Harry all attended the West London pre-prep school.

However, with Thomas’s school emphasis on being kind above all, it is no surprise that William and Kate found it suitable for their firstborn. She previously said that her priority is to train her children into upright individuals.

“I realize how central, values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport.”

Kate recently joined a dinner organized by the National Portrait Gallery which was also attended by some parents of the school.

The Telegraph reports that Kate is excited for George to start formal schooling. She reportedly told her fellow parents, “I’m not sure George has any idea what’s going to hit him!” Couple Richard Found and Jane Suitor, whose child goes to the school, said that Kate talked about the possibility of seeing them at the school gates.

William and Kate’s relocation plans include new security arrangements especially since George’s daily drop off to school is one of their priorities. As per Hello, a team of gardeners has been working near the 21-room apartment the family will move into. The workers are reportedly planting trees to create a makeshift wall that would give the brood more privacy.

The Battersea school takes pride in shaping its pupils to be compassionate citizens. In several interviews, its headmaster, Ben Thomas, has remarked that they don’t want the institution to be a mere “exam factory.”

He even believes that the 11-plus examination system, which is commonly used to determine a child’s grammar school eligibility, distracts children from “the wonders of the world.”

“The exam reduces everything to English, Maths and reasoning, at an age where children’s minds ought to be being opened to the wonders of the world, and to the fascinating possibilities of science. I’m not a huge fan of the 11-plus process at all, and I wish we could find a better way.”

The headmaster is well-loved by the school’s parents, but he will soon step down from the position. By the time George starts school in September, he will meet a new headmaster, Simon O’ Malley, who is currently working for the Wellesley House School.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]