Steven Tyler Says Aerosmith Farewell Tour Is Far From Final

Steven Tyler seems to be having a hard time saying goodbye to Aerosmith. The longtime rock ‘n roll frontman says that despite his band’s upcoming farewell tour, he’s not sure that it will be the end of the road for the Boston-based rockers.

Tyler admits that the band has had some major ups and downs, but when he hits the stage with guitarist Joe Perry, bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer Joey Kramer and guitarist Brad Whitford, it takes them all back to 1970.

“At rehearsal the other day, I haven’t seen the guys in a long time, and we have our differences — it’s outrageous, the s**t that sometimes gets in the way,” Steven told People.

“But once we start playing, I get as emotional as people in the audience when they hear a song like ‘Love in an Elevator’ or ‘Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing’ or ‘Walk This Way’: It triggers their remembrances of way back when. The feeling you get playing, there’s nothing else like it… So I’m really looking forward to being on tour with them. Performing for two hours, my body wakes up, so it’s totally aerobic, and it just turns into the way it was when I was 18, so it feels great.”

While Steven Tyler and his bandmates have had differing opinions on how final the farewell tour will be, the rock legend holds hope that it could offer a “clean slate” from his oft-feuding bandmates, who’ve gone from low-paying club gigs to arenas to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Rehabs and arguments and children being born and marriages coming and going and ups and downs and different managers and lawsuits and record labels,” Steven said.

“We’ve done so much; one thing we’ve never done is a farewell tour, so you never know — it may wipe the slate clean of some of the problems, things that happen with each other.”

Tyler said the band has been together for 40 years and, for him, at least, “the passion is still here.”

Steven Tyler previously told radio shock jock Howard Stern told that Aerosmith is far from over, despite the fact that their upcoming trek is called “Aero-Vederci Baby.”

“I wanna squash any thought that anybody might have about the band [being] over,” Tyler said. “We’re doing a farewell tour, but that’s only because it’s time.”

Steven added that the band’s final tour would last “probably forever” and added, “How about KISS? They did 19 farewell tours.”

While they don’t always agree on everything—including matters having to do with their own band—Steven’s Toxic Twin, Joe Perry, told Ultimate Classic Rock he wouldn’t rule out hitting the road with Aerosmith after Aero-Vederci Baby wraps. Steven Tyler’s bandmate admitted that the band, which formed in Boston in 1970, is “much closer to the end than the beginning,” nut he squashed talk of a final tour date.

“I’m not going to say this is – after the U.S. tour that we’ll never play the States again,” Perry told the music site. “I’m not going to say that. I feel like, at this point, every show could be the last show…I know there will be the last show just like there’s a one last time for everything in life. Listen, at my age to have the five guys – the original guys – there are not many bands that can say that. Every time I look across at everybody, I go: ‘Man, I can’t believe it.’ I’ll milk it for everything it’s worth.”

Steven Tyler and Aerosmith hit the road this summer for the European dates of the Aero-Vederci Baby! tour. Take a look at the video below to see Steven Tyler and Joe Perry announcing Aerosmith’s summer trek.

