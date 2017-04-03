Blac Chyna Trademark Denied And She Can’t Profit From Dream Kardashian’s Name

Blac Chyna got some bad news recently: she failed to get the name Angela Renee Kardashian trademarked. Chyna had attempted to gain control over the name so that she could rake in all of the cash from advertising, appearances, and brand promotion.

If you remember, Chyna whose real name is Angela Renee White, tried to register the name last spring after news came out that she was having Rob Kardashian’s baby. It really seemed like the ultimate “boss” move since Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were engaged at the time.

But as TMZ reports, Chyna’s efforts were not rewarded and this could be because the Kardashian sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, filed a motion to block the trademark. The did not want Blac Chyna to make any profit off of the Kardashian name.

The sisters of the Kardashian clan insisted that Blac Chyna’s trademark quest, if successful, would dilute their brand. It was a pretty aggressive stance on their part when you consider that, at the time, all signs pointed towards a Rob Kardashian-Blac Chyna wedding.

According to Us Weekly, in the court documents, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney argued that their companies — Kimsaprincess Inc., Khlomoney Inc., and 2Die4Kourt Inc. respectively — would undergo “irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill if the opposed mark is allowed to register.” (Sidenote: any surprise that their company names sound like AOL Messenger usernames from the early 2000s.)

What’s more, the court documents filed by the Kardashian sisters also argued that Blac Chyna was seeking to deliberately profit from their “goodwill and popularity.”

“Chyna filing and using their last name takes some time and discussion,” an insider source told Us Weekly in December last year.

“They are hoping to resolve it amicably, the girls, because they do love Chyna. The girls are just protecting their interests because that is their brand. It’s a complicated business issue.”

Blac Chyna can’t trademark “Dream Kardashian” name either

You may be thinking that since Blac Chyna’s trademark filing was denied that she can just go ahead and trademark her daughter Dream Kardashian’s name. After all, that’s her daughter’s legal name. But no, Blac Chyna is blocked there too because the right to a trademark is not automatically inherited. It’s governed by the existing owners of the mark i.e Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian.

“If in the future Blac Chyna wanted her daughter to profit from her birth name, then this could be problematic, as the right to name a product is not connected to birth — it is connected to the rights of the holder of the trademark,” said Mark Cohen, a copyright and trademark lawyer to Hollywood Life.

All of this means that if Blac Chyna decided to start a product line named after Dream, she would have to cut the Kardashians a check.

“If Blac Chyna wanted to start a ‘Dream Kardashian’ baby clothing line, she could not profit from that because the trademark ties apply,” Cohen added.

“One way around this would be if the Kardashians consented to licensing agreements with her. Then she would be able to use the name, and the sisters would get royalties or X amount of any monies derived from commercial gain from business ventures.”

It seems likely that that’s an option that Chyna and the Kardashians would be ok with, once everyone can agree to how the money should be divvied up.

“The bottom line is that the Kardashians have worked very hard to build an empire and their name has cache and is trademarked,” Cohen continued.

“They obviously do not want anyone to just come along and ‘back-end’ that or usurp goodwill in anyway by making financial gains from their famous and unique brand.”

Do you think that Blac Chyna will start a clothing line named after her daughter, Dream Kardashian? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

