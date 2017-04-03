Tim McGraw Still Shocks Fans With Weight Loss, To Perform With Wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are a huge power couple in country music, but Tim has shocked his fans over the years with his weight loss. People that haven’t seen him in a while still rush to social networks every time he is on a show and are shocked by the way he looks now. Washington Post shared awhile back about how Tim McGraw’s weight loss actually helped to save his career in country music. Tim took control of his life, and it has obviously worked out for him as everyone can see. His career is going great, and Tim couldn’t look better.

Back in 2013, Tim McGraw started showing off his new sexy abs shocking everyone. He explained saying, “I drank a lot from my point of view and I needed to stop.” It sounds like Tim knew this was the right decision and looking at his body now everyone has to agree that he looks great. Tim actually lost 40 lbs. and talked about how it helped his career to do this for himself. Here is what he shared.

“I thought that I was at a point in my career where it was either time to give up, or not be the best you can be … and I felt like I was at sort of a crossroads of my life on all fronts. I wanted to control something, because I felt it was getting out of control, and I couldn’t control anything about all the things I worked so hard for. So I think the first thing I could grab and control was my physical well-being.”

Tonight on the ACM Awards, Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill will be performing their new duet. Fans love seeing them on the stage together. Their new song is called Speak to a Girl. This will be the first time that they perform the song live. It is all about respecting a girl and having daughters they get how important that can be. Here is the chorus of their new song.

“Cause that’s how you talk to a woman, that’s how you speak to a girl, that’s how you get with a lady who’s worth more than anything in your whole world. You better respect your mama, respect the hell out of her, ’cause that’s how you talk to a woman, and that’s how you speak to a girl.”

If you are a huge fan of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, then you will want to make sure you check them out on tour. Starting this month the hit couple will be touring together. It is always a great thing when power couples join up forces like this and go out on the road with each other. Their big performance on the ACM Awards has been teased for weeks and the fans know they will be doing songs like this while out on tour together. A few other power couples have gone out together and Faith Hill and Tim McGraw did it in the past as well. This could be their last tour together, because you never know what is going to happen, so you don’t want to miss this one.

