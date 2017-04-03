‘Call Of Duty: World War 2’ To Headline Xbox One Scorpio’s 4K Showcase

Call of Duty: World War II heads to the Xbox One Scorpio alongside Forza 7, Red Dead 2, and other exclusives to showcase console’s true 4K capabilities and six teraflops power.

Sony has successfully boosted the PlayStation Pro and Nintendo’s Switch has taken off. It’s high time Microsoft plays its cards and unveils the premium item in the Xbox One line in response to its competitors’ aggressive moves.

We’ve been waiting for the Xbox One Scorpio for years now and we’ve heard that Microsoft is planning to reveal the Scorpio before E3 2017. This week, we’ve heard from dedicated Microsoft website Windows Central of a new leak that lists the partial 4K titles that will headline the upcoming Xbox One Scorpio release.

GameStop CEO Sings Praises For Xbox One Scorpio As Phil Spencer Teases E3 Reveal

As of now, what we know about the Xbox One Scorpio is very limited, apart from its claim to be “the most powerful console ever created.” But we know that it’s supposed to run at six teraflops, delivering true 4K experience that will astound and delight the true gamer’s senses.

Windows Central reports that from marketing materials Microsoft will be using in the upcoming Xbox One Scorpio reveal, a couple of Xbox One exclusives, alongside huge AAA titles from third-party developers, are already lined up to showcase the Xbox One Scorpio’s true 4K capabilities.

The list of Xbox One exclusives that will headline the Xbox One Scorpio release are Forza Motorsport 7, Crackdown 3, and State of Decay 2. These Microsoft exclusives will sit beside third-party titles FIFA, Madden, Battlefront 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and the much-talked about sequel to Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which has been leaked as Call of Duty: World War II.

Inquisitr previously reported about the upcoming Call of Duty: World War II title and we’ve seen leaked images of Call of Duty’s 14th primary installment to the franchise this 2017.

Activision Blizzard executive Dennis M. Durkin said in an earnings call via Seeking Alpha:

In 2017, Activision will take Call of Duty back to its roots, and traditional combat will once again take center stage. This is what our dedicated community of Call of Duty players and Sledgehammer Games, who has been developing this year’s title, are the most excited about. The Call of Duty community remains strong, and Call of Duty is the most successful video game franchise of the last 20 years.

We can remember that Call of Duty has toyed with space combat concepts in its recent installments, which has gained disapproval from many Call of Duty fans. This has prompted the developer to “go back to its roots” and come up with a Call of Duty title that will bring back the gritty and dusty gameplay that fans first fell in love with.

Based on previous Call of Duty reveals, Express puts the upcoming Call of Duty: World War II release towards the end of April or early May. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was unveiled on May 2, 2016; Call of Duty: Black Ops III on April 26, 2015; and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare on May 1, 2014.

All the previous Call of Duty titles also released in November following their announcement, which puts the release date of Call of Duty: World War II on the Xbox One (and probably the Xbox Scorpio, if it’s available by this time) in November 2017.

In a previous report by Windows Central, the Xbox One Scorpio will ship with a sizeable 4K-compatible library and will boost “change-resilient” Xbox One games without the need for an update, much like how the PS4 Pro Boost Mode works with PS4 games that did not receive a PS4 Pro patch. This means that Xbox One games that utilize dynamic scaling technology, such as Halo 5, Battlefield 1, and Tom Clancy’s The Division will be ready to achieve their maximum 1080p resolutions on the Xbox One Scorpio.

As of writing, Xbox One Scorpio is looking to reach its six-teraflop, 4K-powering launch targets by June, making it ready for distribution come this year’s holiday season. But before then, get ready for a true 4K experience with Call of Duty: World War II, alongside Microsoft’s newest exclusives, Forza, Crackdown 3, and State of Decay 2 at the upcoming Xbox One Scorpio event this spring.

With the Nintendo Switch stealing the spotlight and the PS4 Pro performing at better levels thanks to Boost Mode, there is much riding on the Xbox One Scorpio reveal and hopefully, Microsoft doesn’t fall short of its claim that it will release “the most powerful console” it has been selling so far.

[Featured Image by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images]