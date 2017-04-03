Chumlee Returns To Fast Food Roots, Is He Returning To New ‘Pawn Stars’ 2017?

Pawn Stars Season 13 is staring on April 10, so, why is Chumlee returning to his fast food roots? Will he be returning to the new 2017 season of Pawn Stars?

I loveeee pinky!!! A post shared by Austin Russell (Chumlee) (@chumlee702) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Chumlee was scheduled to return to his fast food roots for one morning. Chumlee was making breakfast at the McDonald’s he once worked at for a charitable cause called Eggs For Education.

According to the paper, he not only worked at this location, but he had worked at Quiznos, making sandwiches, before he found fame and fortune on the popular History Channel show Pawn Stars.

I'll be serving breakfast @McDonaldsVegas tomorrow from 9-10am. Come down and support #eggsforeducation. I used to work @ this location. ????☕️ — Austin Russell (@chumlee_) March 31, 2017

For anyone who wonders if this means that Austin Lee Russell, better known to his legions of fans as Chumlee, is no longer on the show, they can feel relieved. Chumlee has already filmed the thirteenth season of the popular Pawn Stars, along with his childhood pal and co-worker Corey Harrison, and Corey’s dad, the owner of the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn and show patriarch, Rick Harrison.

While Chumlee’s role on the show has been upgraded to now include “solo Chum,” Richard Harrison, who is better known as the “old man,” will only be appearing on the show in small cameos. Sounds like the elder Harrison can finally get a nap in a place that is more comfy than the backroom of the pawn shop.

Everyone knows that between Pawn Stars twelfth and thirteenth seasons, Chumlee had some serious issues. That is all behind him now, and as the Inquisitr reported, he told the Las Vegas Channel 3 News, he is not only back at his job at the pawn shop that Rick Harrison built, but he is incredibly grateful and humbled by the support of his fans.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m so thankful and grateful to have fans. You know we always have to live with the choices we’ve made. Even more so, we have to learn from the choices we make.”

Not one to dwell in the past, Chumlee has since moved on. Like all of us, he is trying to learn from his mistakes and wants to move forward. Showing his softer side, Chumlee reflects that he is happy to be living his normal life again.

“I’m moving on. I don’t want to dwell on the past. You know I’m here and I’m just learning from my mistakes. And I’m happy to be in a situation where I can move forward and I can still work every day, just good to be back to normal life doing what I know.”

Part of moving forward for Chumlee is giving back. This is why he is returning the McDonald’s he worked at in the past, as this short gig is on behalf of a charity. Chumlee’s charity work since the plea deal in late May. He has been meeting up with fans, taking photos, signing autographs, and even going to lunch with generous fans.

Not only is Chumlee taking pics and signing autographs, as well as flipping burgers for charity, it sounds like he will be spinning some tunes too! Before it was made official that the Oakland Raiders were moving to Vegas, Chumlee, through his rep, stated that he would DJ for free for charitable causes at Raiders’ gigs.

Will Pawn Stars Season 13 showcase Chumlee’s charitable ventures? We will have to wait and see. The good news is that we won’t have to wait much longer, as the new season of Pawn Stars starts in a week on the History Channel. Chumlee posted that “this is the best season yet!”

We ain't even out of breath, this the best season yet! #pawnstars #historychannel #chumlee #history A post shared by Austin Russell (Chumlee) (@chumlee702) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Are you excited for a new season of Pawn Stars? Are you happy that Chumlee is returning? Do you think that the new season will mention any of Chumlee’s personal troubles or charitable works?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]