Watch California Woman Have Insane Meltdown Over Kissing Couple [Video]

A couple lined up for dinner at a Santa Monica restaurant filmed the woman in front of them having an epic meltdown after she became upset over their kissing.

Most of her abuse was directed at the girlfriend, while the man pulled out his phone to record the tirade. He posted a video and detailed the situation on the social media site Reddit to explain the incident.

“Last night my girlfriend of four years and I were waiting patiently for a lady to order her food at this restaurant in Santa Monica, and I had my arms around her from behind and maybe kissed her on the top of the head once or twice, but that was the extent of it. Out of nowhere, the lady looks at us and exclaims emphatically how inappropriate [our] PDA was and how uncomfortable it was making her. I thought she was joking because of how little we were actually making contact. I turned and kissed my girlfriend on the cheek and made a loud smack, and that’s where she really lost it.”

The unidentified woman screamed expletives at the couple and accused the girlfriend of being a sex worker. Although at first the couple mostly laughed off the woman’s epic meltdown, you can hear the tone of the girlfriend’s voice change once the abuse really starts.

“You’re a sl** – go make out outside. You’re a prostitute – don’t you have any manners? Why don’t you leave b****!”

The girlfriend repeatedly tells the woman just to pay for her food, then the couple will pay for their food, and everyone can leave, but the woman in the red sweater escalates the situation. She refuses to back down, while an uncomfortable looking food server frowns behind the counter.

When the woman approaches the couple, the boyfriend becomes nervous and tells the woman to step back. She refuses and gets in the man’s face and accuses him of sexually harassing her. She calls him an idiot and makes derogatory comments about his girlfriend.

She repeatedly calls her ugly and says she is the ugliest girl she has seen, and is a s***. She repeatedly attacks the girlfriend in this way. The boyfriend attempts to defuse the situation by saying, “Goodbye” to her face which only inflames her rage.

Although the woman in the red sweater acts like other people agree with her, the other people in line at the restaurant look extraordinarily uncomfortable. When she says she is “an American from California” everyone groans. When one man tells her to leave, she tells him to “go back” to which others respond that they don’t want her here, and the immigrant is more wanted than she is, regardless of where she is from. When he tries to stand up to her, she throws a stack of papers at him. The woman he is with encourages him to just step back and let it go.

The woman having the epic meltdown says she is going to call the police, have the girlfriend arrested for prostitution, and the boyfriend arrested for stalking and harassment, but then leaves.

It goes without saying that the people at the restaurant were relieved to see her go. Even the restaurant staff had to get involved. It was an otherwise quiet evening in Santa Monica besides this tirade.

The couple may have been guilty of a little PDA, but the woman’s meltdown was epic. She seemed extraordinarily upset to see them kissing. Because of her words and the fact that she addressed most of her aggression towards the girlfriend, it goes without saying that “s***-shaming” is still a problem in our society.