Beyonce’s Twins Due In Summer, $500K Baby Nursery Rumor Is False

Beyonce is expecting twins with Jay Z in the summer but the rumors that the superstar was spending $500,000 on her babies’ nursery turns out to be false.

There may be a luxurious baby nursery for the twins in the works, but not one worth $500k

Beyonce and Jay Z are not spooning out a half a million dollars for their twin babies’ nursery, Gossip Cop confirmed.

InTouch reported that the Lemonade singer and her rapper husband were going out of their way to make sure that their twin babies had everything they needed when they were born this summer.

The reports claimed that sources said Beyonce had already spent $30,000 on matching cribs and rockers, $50,000 on a state-of-the-art sound system, and $200,000 for a mini movie theater. The Carter twins’ nursery would reportedly be “complete with a kitchen, custom fireplace, and baby library.”

The false report further claimed that Beyonce and Jay Z spent $20,000 on a ceiling mural of the stars.

However, a more reliable and trustworthy source confirmed that the rumors of this lavish, half a million dollar nursery for the twins are false. The superstar will undoubtedly create an amazing nursery for her new babies, but the magazine’s hefty price tag was completely inaccurate.

InTouch previously made false reports that Beyonce was divorcing Jay Z and that she was suing her father Mathew Knowles over Destiny’s Child ownership back in 2015.

Beyonce’s made multiple appearances throughout her pregnancy

Beyonce has been fairly open with the public since announcing her pregnancy on Instagram back in February.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The “Drunk In Love” singer recently uploaded some photos of her date night with Jay Z, looking stunning in a royal blue gown.

Beyonce shared some close-up shots of her huge earrings, jewel-adorned stack heels, and a huge sapphire and diamond ring.

Beyonce showed off her fabulous maternity style in a nude gown with a slit up the side with a mauve duster jacket, plum purple clutch bag, pink sunglasses, and gold heels during a visit with her mother Tina Knowles’ mentoring group, People reported.

Mrs. Carter made a surprise appearance at the Alvin Ailey dance company in Los Angeles earlier in March to support ‘Tina’s Angels.’

Blue Ivy Carter’s mother wore a bright green gown to the premiere of Beauty and the Beast.

With such excellent maternity style, Beyonce has surely got a fabulous baby nursery in the works, just perhaps not one worth a half a million dollars like InTouch reported.

