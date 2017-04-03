Ben Affleck Reunites With Seraphina Following Rehab Completion

Ben Affleck has had a troubled life in recent years, but it seems the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor is finally getting things set right, once more. Following the news that Ben and Jennifer Garner have put a hold on their divorce proceedings, it has been revealed that Affleck has also completed a rehab treatment program, giving him another reason to embrace the positive things in his life. A recent appearance at CinemaCon in support of Justice League indicates that Ben may also be ready to return to work, though that might not mean a full return to The Batman.

Rehab Completed, Ben Affleck Returns Home And Embraces Fatherhood

Heading off any mean-spirited gossip before it could begin, Ben revealed that he was choosing to seek out treatment for alcohol addiction and, as E! News reports, Affleck’s greatest incentive was his children. Father to Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, the Justice League actor has expressed concern over failing in his parenting role due to his addiction and wanted to ensure a better future for his family.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” Affleck said, upon stating that he was checking himself into a rehab treatment facility.

Although he and Jennifer Garner had split in 2014, the former couple have remained close and have been sharing their parenting responsibilities. Like many Hollywood couples, Garner and Affleck have worked hard to ensure their children have had a stable, constant home life, throughout their split.

Rehab isn’t the only aid Ben has sought out and utilized recently. Sources close to Affleck reveal that he’s trying to live a healthier physical and mental lifestyle. In addition to changing his exercise and dietary habits, Mr. Affleck is also attending counseling sessions with a Los Angeles-based therapist.

“He loves his kids more than anything and wants to be a great dad, a great role model,” shared the source.

Ben Affleck Joins His Justice League Buddies at CinemaCon

Making his first appearance since revealing his rehab success, Ben Affleck joined the Justice League panel at CinemaCon this past weekend to help promote the upcoming film and treat Batman fans, reported People. Affleck was cheery and in great spirits at the event, as he joined Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon) at the event.

The actors made a brief walk through on the stage, but seemed to have been instructed to leave the speaking to Justice League director Zack Snyder. Once the actors made their appearances, Snyder addressed the audience.

“Justice League is the culmination of a journey for me that’s been seven years,” Snyder said in setting up a clip from the film. “I’m a huge fan of these characters and this a dream come true to have a chance to bring them all together in this single film.”

Just having Affleck present at the CinemaCon panel was enough to excite fans, especially following his announcement that he would be stepping down as director of The Batman. At the time, Ben’s statement that other considerations would keep him from giving The Batman the attention it deserves seemed deliberately vague, but that all makes sense now, following news of his rehab treatment and therapy sessions.

Affleck probably won’t be back to helm The Batman, but his recent personal successes may reflect positively on the Justice League actor’s career, just as it has on his family.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner still live on the same property together, making it easier for them to co-parent their three children and, while they’re no longer romantically linked, sources indicate that Ben and Jennifer have become close friends.

“He is really happy and excited about the future,” a source said of Affleck. “He is right where he wants to be with his kids and being very involved in their lives on a daily basis.”

