Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Hold Jessa Duggar’s Baby Boys After Pregnancy Rumor

Jinger Duggar, after getting pestered with pregnancy rumors, emerged this week with her husband Jeremy Vuolo for the Duggars’ road trip! The newlyweds flew all the way in from Texas to join the rest of her family in a monumental road trip. Their picture of holding Jessa Duggar’s baby sons, Spurgeon and Henry, even made it on the family Facebook page.

While the 23-year-old Duggar has not addressed any of the pregnancy rumors going around on her Instagram and Facebook, she certainly has no qualms about holding the babies of the family.

Check out Jinger and Jeremy holding baby Spurgeon and Henry!

This isn’t the only time that the Texan Duggars were caught in a loving embrace with infants. On Jeremy Vuolo’s Facebook page, there also is a picture of the couple with baby Spurgeon, when he was less than a year old.

Now that it has been five full months since she has been married, Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans are eager to find out about her baby making plans. Right now, the couple is taking a rather chill approach to family planning, considering their young age.

“Well, I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family,” she said in August, according to InTouch Weekly.

“We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children,” Jeremy Vuolo added.

“They’re a joy. We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

But the Internet seems to be doggedly following Jinger Duggar’s every footstep, in hopes of catching her looking a little full. Knowing that her sister Jill and Jessa did not announce their pregnancy, at least until they enter the second trimester, it is likely that Jinger is keeping a big secret underneath her layers.

When the fans noticed the 23-year-old looking a little bloated, they immediately started to speculate whether she may be expecting a baby soon. Check out the picture that started all the pregnancy rumors.

Many of her followers commented, “baby bump?” and “you look amazing, Jinger,” jumping to conclusions about Jill & Jessa: Counting On star’s state.

Some of the other followers pointed out that kind of judgment may be a little preemptive.

“How would your self esteem feel if 100 strangers started congratulating you and you weren’t pregnant?” A commenter by the name of homesweethomeschooler wrote. “Have some manners people.”

Chloemidkid also wrote, “Y’all really shouldn’t just assume that she’s pregnant. If she’s not that will end up with a lot of embarrassment for you and will come across as an insult to Jinger. You look beautiful Jinger! 🙂 Hope you and Jeremy are doing well and enjoying life.”

Right now, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are enjoying being back in Arkansas and on a trip with her family to pay much attention to the pregnancy speculation. The last update from the Duggars show that they made it all the way to Ohio. In the picture, Jinger and Jeremy stood to the right to make room for all her siblings.

Most of the time, Jinger puts on a brave face when she talks about living away from her family. Since she did not attend university, it is her first time living away from her parents and her numerous siblings.

“We FaceTime, and there’s always a family group message sharing what’s going on,” Jinger said to People Magazine. “It’s been joyous.”

She also has been able to connect with people, whom she did not meet through her parents.

“We have just so perfectly adapted, it’s been incredible,” she continued. “The biggest blessing […] I’ve definitely connected with the ladies here, and they have been so gracious.”

Do you think Jinger and Jeremy are itching to have a baby in the near future? Or do you think they are as casual about it as they sound in interviews? Let us know in the comments below!

