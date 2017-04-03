WWE News: How Did Former World Champion Do In His Last-Ever WrestleMania Match?

For more than 20 years, the Big Show has been dominating inside of different wrestling rings but all good things must come to an end. The giant of the wrestling world recently revealed that WrestleMania 33 would indeed be his last even though one really can “never say never” in WWE. While there were bigger plans in place, Big Show took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but how did he end up doing?

Over the course of the last year, the multi-time former world champion has been part of some massive build-up for a big match at WrestleMania 33. It started last year at the biggest wrestling event of the year and up until late February, his proposed match against Shaquille O’Neal was still on.

Then, Big Show was quietly announced as a participant in the fourth annual Andre the Giant Battle Royal and the match with Shaq was officially off. Some rumors state that Shaq wanted too much money while Big Show told Sports Illustrated that O’Neal backed out because “he’s gotten pretty fat.”

That match was scheduled to be one of the headliners, but it fell to the side and Big Show ended up being placed in the battle royal. While that match wasn’t bad, things are quite depressing since Sports Keeda reported that Big Show officially announced this week that WrestleMania 33 would be his last time performing at the big PPV.

Since 1999, the giant has won numerous titles and walked tall above almost every other superstar in WWE. If this did end up being his final WrestleMania 33 performance ever, how did he end up doing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

Well, not so hot.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Mojo Rawley ended up winning the battle royal thanks to some help from New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Obviously, Big Show didn’t end up winning his second battle royal, but he didn’t last a really long time at all either.

No more than a few minutes into the match, Big Show and Braun Strowman faced off for a brief moment in the middle of the ring. Before really having a chance to do anything, the two giants were attacked by every other superstar in the ring.

Neither one of the predicted favorites even made it into the final 10.

Numerous outlets have had Braun Strowman as the potential and rumored winner of that match for months now, but he was hardly out there at all. As for Big Show, he has been teasing a big-time face-off with Strowman for weeks as well, but there was nothing to happen between them either.

Big Show just turned 45 back in February and as reported by Wrestling Inc., he let it be known that his current WWE contract expires in February of 2018. Anything is possible, but Big Show did say that once his deal is over, he is done as a full-time superstar in the ring.

“I know I’m done February 2018. That’s when my contract ends as a full-time, live event guy. We’ll see what happens after that, whether I roll into an ambassador role or what WWE has for me. I know I’ve been with them for a long time and I have a great relationship with them. I also understand there’s a time for me to step aside and for other guys to step up. We got a lot of great new athletic talent that will probably be coming up at WrestleMania to be introduced. I don’t have any regrets or any shoulda, coulda, wouldas in my career. I’ve had a very blessed career with the greatest superstars this business has ever seen. And for me, it’s about giving that space up to those guys that are there to do it and me finding new challenges to help inspire and motivate me. That’s what I’ll be doing. Anything to keep from having to get a real job.”

Now, as far as WrestleMania 33 being his last, that is very possible, but his words are quite interesting. Big Show said he is done as a “full-time” guy, but he could be a limited-time star like some other big names and maybe…just maybe, have one more match on the big PPV.

Big Show was supposed to have a huge role at WrestleMania 33, but when Shaquille O’Neal backed out of their planned WWE vs. NBA match, he was in limbo. While his contract is on the verge of expiring and this very well could be the last WrestleMania he ever performs at, it would really be a shame for this to be the way he goes out. Some may not like him, but Paul Wight deserves better than just being tossed out of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as a send-off.

