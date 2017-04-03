Ozzy Osbourne And Obsession Do Disney: Disney’s Gone Metal With D-Metal Stars

Ozzy Osbourne is going full metal Disney, and he isn’t alone. Members of Dokken and Obsession as well as a former base player from Ozzy’s own band all came together on the D-Metal Stars album, released in the United States on March 31, according to The Rolling Stone.

Disney’s D-Metal Stars album was already released in Japan last fall, where it is doing phenomenally well, according to Loud Wire. Though it does seem strange for these A-list heavy metal rockers to create a metal album of Disney favorites as cover tunes, like “Under The Sea” and “A Whole New World,” apparently there is a market for it.

Ozzy Osbourne’s work for Disney was separate from the Disney D-Metal Stars. Ozzy Osbourne, together with Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, sang and did voice overs for the Disney XD animated series, The 7 D (Seven Dwarves). The series aired last July.

Could Ozzy Osbourne and family do another episode in the future? Kelly Osbourne was really excited about doing the show last year. Kelly Osbourne is quoted in Rolling Stone.

“I have the honor of having my real-life mum and dad play [Hildy’s] mum and dad on a vacation that we’re going on,”

Ozzy Osbourne’s former bass player Rudy Sarzo is a member of D-Metal Stars. Obsession’s guitarist, John Bruno, and their vocalist, Mike Vescera are also part of the team of D-Metal Stars as well. Together with drummer B.J. Zampa, formerly of Dokken, created 10 songs and an introduction to the album.

Disney’s D-Metal Stars Playlist

01. Introduction

02. “Mickey Mouse March”

03. “I See the Light”

04. “A Whole New World”

05. “It’s a Small World”

06. “Beauty and the Beast”

07. “Under the Sea”

08. “Go the Distance”

09. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”

10. Disney Medley

11. “When You Wish Upon a Star”

Like Ozzy Osbourne, John Bruno, Rudy Sarzo, Mike Vescera, and B.J. Zampa of D-Metal Stars are extremely talented musicians with amazing track records in the business. Mike Vescera, in addition to being Obsession’s lead singer, was the vocalist for Yngwie Malmsteen, one of the fastest if not the fastest and most skilled guitarists in the world.

Disney’s D-Metal Stars has Ozzy Osbourne’s own bass playing sensation, Rudy Sarzo, who was also a bassist in Quiet Riot as well as Whitesnake. D-Metal Stars drummer, B.J. Zampa is formerly of House of Lords, Obsession, and Dokken.

Ozzy Osbourne, as well as the heavy metal rockers now part of Team Disney’s D-Metal Stars, may seem like an odd feature for Disney, but how else can they reach a whole new generation of potential metal heads?

For all the classic rock fans and metal heads who never thought they’d see anyone from Ozzy Osbourne, White Snake, Obsession or Dokken playing Disney songs as cover tunes, can this century get any weirder?

Disney’s D-Metal Stars is a pretty unique Disney concept executed by some old school heavy metal rockers who aren’t afraid to try something new. Is the result campy? Well, Japan likes it, and hopefully, it will find a market in the U.S. as well.

Ozzy Osbourne’s bass player is in Disney’s D-Metal Stars along with the band Obsession, performing “It’s a Whole New World” and evidently, it is.

