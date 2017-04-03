Blizzard Talks ‘Overwatch,’ ‘Hearthstone’ On Nintendo Switch

If you think the Nintendo Switch is cool now, imagine how much cooler it would be with Blizzard’s Overwatch and Hearthstone titles on it.

The Nintendo Switch has been phenomenal ever since it released last March 3, breaking Nintendo records and headlining as the fastest-selling games console in the Japanese company’s history, Telegraph reported. And this level of success for the Nintendo Switch is astounding given the hybrid console handheld only released with a handful of titles, one of them being the deal-breaking title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

But the question is, after you tire yourself with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, what are you left with? Will the Nintendo Switch become a one-hit wonder that will fall into the ashes of Zelda months into its release?

It looks like the Nintendo Switch’s future depends entirely on whether game developers will trust in the console-handheld to make it a worthwhile investment for gamers. Apart from the already available The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, more Nintendo exclusives and cross-platform titles are making their way into the Switch, ready to breath second wind to the console-handheld. The Nintendo Switch Game Store lists Bethesda has already confirmed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to come to Nintendo Switch, as well as 2K Sports’ NBA 2K18, Electronic Arts’ FIFA 18, and Minecraft.

Will Blizzard, a developer that has managed to successfully penetrate various consoles and platforms, bring its own titles to the Nintendo Switch? Nintendo Wire reports that Blizzzard folks are considering their plans for Overwatch and Hearthstone and its possible trajectory towards the Nintendo Switch.

With Blizzcon 2017 ticket sale just around the corner, Express Online asks Hearthstone senior game designers Mike Donais and Matt Place what they think about putting Hearthstone on the Nintendo Switch.

Hearthstone has been very successful in planting itself in the portable device segment, having released on iOS and Android devices only one month after its phenomenal debut on the Windows and Mac OS systems. With Hearthstone relying on touch-screen mechanics, something the Nintendo Switch holds over the Xbox One and PS4, gamers couldn’t help but think that Hearthstone will make a seamless transition to the Switch.

In response, Donais says about a Nintendo Switch port for Hearthstone:

“I personally haven’t talked about it but I’m more focused on card design. Hearthstone is available on iPads and phones, so it’s a good discussion worth having.”

In the case of the other well-received Blizzard title, Overwatch, which is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, Jeff Kaplan, Vice President of Blizzard Entertainment and game director for Overwatch, reveals that the thought of porting Overwatch to the Nintendo Switch is quite challenging—in a good way.

At an AMA request for Jeff Kaplan over at the Overwatch subreddit, Kaplan reveals that apart from Overwatch, Kaplan has been spending a lot of time on the Nintendo Switch playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a title he has called “a masterpiece.” His fascination for the Nintendo Switch, in addition to his comment about the Overwatch team “enjoying” the challenge of having to keep updating three platforms at the same time, has led fans to pressing him for answers on whether Overwatch is heading to the Nintendo Switch anytime soon. Kaplan’s response:

“I’m loving the Switch! My second favorite gaming platform of all time is the 3DS. Getting Overwatch on the Switch is very challenging for us. But we’re always open minded about exploring possible platforms.”

Jeff Kaplan and Blizzard have been received well by gamers because of their level of openness and responsiveness when it comes to the titles they produce, unlike other game developers and brands. Positive reactions such as this, regarding bringing their titles to the Nintendo Switch, surely mean a long way when it comes from Blizzard and Kaplan, and fans could not be excited enough.

[Featured Image by chrisjohnsson/Shutterstock]