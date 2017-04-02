WWE Rumors: Last-Minute Spoilers For Seth Rollins Vs. Triple H At ‘WrestleMania’

One of the biggest matches on tonight’s WrestleMania 33 card is actually a Non-Sanctioned Match, but it could bring about some of the best action in Orlando. Seth Rollins has been dealing with a serious knee injury and most recently, an illness has made him feel even worse. He will face off with Triple H tonight in a bout that needs no bigger star power, but spoilers leaking out reveal that two other huge names could get involved.

If Seth Rollins isn’t in the best shape due to the knee injury and illness he has been dealing with, WWE may need a few things to keep the match going at an entertaining pace. That being said, some rumors and spoilers have been floating around and there could be some massive interference tonight.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that some last-minute spoilers floating around state that Samoa Joe is likely going to get involved on Triple H’s behalf. Fans will remember that it was Joe who ended up re-injuring Rollins upon his Monday Night Raw debut, and he has played a huge role in this entire feud.

Samoa Joe was and is not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 33, and there is actually nothing officially in place for him to do by WWE. He has been saying during interviews this week that he was looking to make an impact at the big pay-per-view, but no-one knows what that may be.

In an interesting note, Sports Keeda reported how Samoa Joe’s meet-and-greet was shut down early this week due to a “lack of interest.” That isn’t overly surprising since Joe only hit the main roster two months ago and he also had no build-up for this weekend since he didn’t have a match of any kind in place.

Now, if Samoa Joe does end up interfering in the match, Seth Rollins will be at even more of a disadvantage, but he may have some back-up too. Wrestling Inc. continued on to say that former Raw general manager Mick Foley may also get involved in the match and stand up for Rollins.

Stephanie McMahon has been confirmed to be at ringside for the match as she will be in her husband’s corner as he faces Seth Rollins. It was just two weeks ago that Stephanie and Triple H fired Mick Foley as the GM of Raw and forced him out of WWE.

Now, Foley was “fired” as far as WWE storylines are concerned, but he was given the time off for rather important reasons. It is known that he needs a real-life hip surgery which is set to take him out of action for a few weeks to heal up and get back on his feet.

Foley has been in Orlando this week and has made a number of appearances at different wrestling conventions to meet with fans and sign autographs. So, the former world champion is in the city and could very well show up tonight, but he may not be able to do a lot as far as getting physical.

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins is a match that is more than a year in the making and it unfortunately will not get the full treatment it deserves due to Seth’s condition. This feud could end up continuing on past the PPV tonight.

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins is going to turn a lot of heads at WrestleMania 33 and the non-sanctioned stipulation could have it getting rather ugly. Without knowing exactly how healthy Rollins actually is, the match could need some interference to keep it going at a quick and entertaining pace. If the spoilers and rumors end up being true, the WWE fans in Orlando could see Samoa Joe and Mick Foley interfere and even up the odds.

