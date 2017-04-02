Anti-Trump Parade-goers Post Melania’s Naked Photos On Outhouse At Trump Tower

The above photo of First Lady Melania Trump represents only a portion of the photos that anti-Trump activists posted on the door of a make-shift outhouse, as captured by Getty Images photographer Kevin Hagen. Whereas the above photo has been cropped to show only Melania’s photo in the center wearing a red swimming suit, photos next to it displayed Mrs. Trump’s famous naked modeling photos that have been shared online aplenty. One of the photos taped to the outhouse has the famous GQ cover of Melania in the nude resting on a rug, whereas another photo shows Melania naked in a black-and-white photo, with Melania’s arms splayed, touching a wall and looking back at the photographer, as if under arrest.

The photos of Melania in the buff taped to an outhouse are making the news because of the raucous event where they were displayed. As anti-Trump activists marched to Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 1, there were plenty of chances for photo ops in front of Trump Tower. The photos of Melania clad only in her birthday suit in some pics and naked in others were nearby a likeness of President Donald Trump as he sat inside the outhouse, as seen in the below photo.

The anti-Trump activists also wore masks of President Trump’s face as they marched past Trump Tower in New York.

The event was titled “New York City’s 32nd Annual April Fools’ Day Parade: It’s a Trumpathon!'” As expected, the April Fools’ Day Parade took place on April 1 and featured the above “float” containing the likenesses of Mr. and Mrs. Trump in and on the outhouse at the event. The float was pulled by hand, propped up on wheels, and hoisted with a rope.

The April Fools’ Day Parade website explained why they decided to hold the irreverent parade titled “Trumpathon,” and even offered a link for participants to download and print a mask of President Trump to place on their faces. The website contained instructions that showed people where to cut out the face of the masks of Mr. Trump and how to cut out the eyes on the mask in preparation for wearing the masks.

“New York’s irreverent April Fools’ Day Parade returns, poking fun once again at the past year’s displays of hype, hypocrisy, deceit, bigotry, and downright foolishness. Nothing is sacred. Our satire knows no bounds. The parade this year will be a massive ‘TRUMPATHON’ celebrating our president’s greatest fixation — himself. We’re inviting everyone to help us amass the world’s largest assembly of Trump lookalikes to march in the parade from 5th Avenue and 59th Street down to Washington Square Park in New York City. Download and print your Trump mask here.”

The website went on to tell readers and parade participants that the theme of the parade would be to “Make Russia Great Again!” The site declared President Trump the “2017 King of Fools” as photos from the parade show plenty of pics of detractors in front of Trump Tower.

“The theme for this year’s parade is ‘MAKE RUSSIA GREAT AGAIN!’ The Grand Marshall will be a Donald Trump lookalike. He will lead the All Brass Balls Marching Band (a.k.a. Trump’s Cabinet members), playing the Russian National Anthem. Color commentary will be provided by an Alec Baldwin look-alike as Donald Trump. The parade route will be showered with over 100 tons of confetti from fake news courtesy of Facebook, Twitter, Google, Fox News, InfoWars, Breitbart and others. We’re announcing the 2017 King of Fools in advance this year. It’s Donald Trump. But to keep it democratic, there will be a vote at the end of the parade anyway.”

Some folks used the parade route passing in front of Trump Tower as an opportunity to take selfies, as seen in the below photo.

The photos of the outhouse door covered in photos of Melania can be seen in the background of the above photo.

