‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Has A New Business, Marriage Not A Priority?

The Bachelor Nick Viall is no longer a bachelor after proposing to Vanessa Grimaldi on the season finale a few weeks ago, but has been marriage been off of his mind lately? Viall has a new business, The Polished Gent, that seems to be taking all of his focus these days.

The reality star has found his next business venture

The Bachelor star Nick Viall is no longer starring on the ABC reality show but he has already got a new business in the works. Nick, 36, has been busy promoting his new line of men’s grooming products, The Polished Gent, thanks to his famous beard.

“Since my mid-twenties, I have put more time than I would like to admit into keeping a youthful appearance. Most of that time was spent just buying random products hoping some of them might actually work! Sadly that method resulted in a huge amount of time and money wasted. A handful of products really stood out over the years, and I am excited to share them with you.”

The monthly subscription-based business was first brought to people’s attention when Viall appeared on The Ellen Show, according to Life & Style.



Vanessa also seems to have some post-reality television plans up her sleeve. Viall’s fiance announced that she was putting together a charity during her Ellen appearance.

“It’s called No Better You, and it’s for people living with learning disabilities because I am a special education teacher and I wanted to use this platform.”

Although the former Bachelor admitted his love for men’s grooming products, make no mistake, he does not take a long time to get ready.

“I get ready in six minutes.”

Along with working on The Polished Gent, Viall is also a Wilhelmina model. Fans can catch the 36-year-old’s handsome face on the Combatant Gentleman’s website.

Will the spotlight come between The Bachelor couple?

Reports of The Bachelor couple struggling to make their relationship work have been circling since the day the finale aired.

Vanessa Grimaldi was most recently alleged to be having a hard time being out of the spotlight while her fiance Nick gets all of the attention on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, according to Us Weekly.

Insiders close to The Bachelor couple claimed that “Nick rehearses a lot. They fight about it.”

Another source said that Vanessa just wasn’t used to “the attention being mostly on Nick” and that it was taking “a toll” on their relationship.

A wedding is not a priority for Nick and Vanessa right now

With Nick’s focus on The Polished Gent and his performances on Dancing With The Stars, the former Bachelor definitely doesn’t seem to be too eager to rush down the aisle with Vanessa.

When asked if The Bachelor couple had begun making any sort of wedding plans, Nick said “No, no. Like Vanessa and I have said, it’s too early for us right now. We’re still just doing a lot of new things together.”

“She’s living with me, but obviously we’re still working through the visa stuff, so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point. While we’re in L.A., we’re living together.”

