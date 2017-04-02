Amber Rose On Dating: The Reason She Won’t Be Dating Basketball Players Anymore

Amber Rose is never shy about sharing her opinion but she’s definitely got people in their feelings about why she refuses to date any more basketball players. Amber recently broke up with her latest boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy after roughly 6 months of dating. Now that she’s ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool, Amber made it clear that NBA stars are a no-go from here on out. That doesn’t mean she’s totally stopped chasing jerseys but Rose made it clear that she just isn’t interested in anyone else who shoots hoops for a living. Check out her interview below.

It turns out that Amber Rose really likes smart men, which is why she declared a hiatus on chasing after basketball players. In a recent interview with The Tomorrow Show,Amber took a swipe at every NBA star she’s ever been with.

“Listen, that’s what I’m attracted to, extremely smart men, always have been. I need guys that are articulate and that can teach me something,” Amber Rose explained. “That’s why I really don’t date like ball players and stuff like I’ve tried but I’m turned off because they’re not very smart. Most of them, I don’t want to say all of them, but most of them are kind of airheads and I’m just, I can’t.”

Well, that’s a great way to stereotype several hundred different men who all happen to be very good at the sport of basketball. While it seems silly to put such a broad label across such a diverse group of people, Amber Rose has every right to date who she wants. Those who follow her also have every right to take what she says with a grain of salt.

Perhaps maybe she was just chasing after the wrong ball players because there are quite a few really smart NBA stars despite some of them being known for things other than their smarts. Just to prove Amber Rose wrong, The Sportster has a list of pro basketball players who actually are pretty smart despite what everyone may think. Included in that list are JaVale McGee, who may get teased by Shaq for doing some dumb things on the court but keep in mind that the Golden State Warriors center pulled a 4.5 GPA in high school. It’s also worth noting that Russell Westbrook was right behind him with a 3.9. Pao Gasol, whose parents are a doctor and nurse administrator, paused his dreams of becoming a doctor to play in the NBA and Jeremy Lin went to Harvard.

After dissing basketball players because she doesn’t think they’re smart enough, Amber Rose went on to talk about the one true love of her life. If you follow Amber at all, then you already know she’s talking about Wiz Khalifa.

“It was hard for sure, but the cool thing about me and Wiz is that we still love each other very much. Even when we leave each other like he gets the baby we still peck each other on the lips, we give each other hugs, you know, ‘Alright I love you, bye pumpkin,'” Amber said. “You know, it’s just we’re still a family even though we’re not together and I’m happy about that, you know, it’s still like a very good relationship. But by far Wiz is the love of my life, absolutely.”

Sparking up controversy isn’t new to Amber Rose but her latest revelation about not dating basketball players takes the cake. Hey, James Harden, do you have anything to say about this? Be sure to watch the rest of Amber’s interview and tell us what you think of her new dating rule in the comments section below.

