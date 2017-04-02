Tax Day Deals 2017: Free Food, Special Discounts, And More

This year tax filers have three extra days to submit their income tax returns to the IRS. In some states, residents can file their income tax returns even later.

Usually, the tax due date for corporations and individuals to file their federal income tax returns is the 15th day of the fourth month after the close of the tax year. But, because April 15 fell on a Saturday this year, “Tax Day” was supposed to be on April 17. Emancipation Day, however, is considered a “legal holiday” in the U.S., which is why this year’s Tax Day was pushed to April 18.

Celebrate filing your taxes on time with these Tax Day deals.

Food and Drinks:

Arby’s: Arby’s is giving out free orders of curly fries on April 18; no purchase required.

Beef O’ Brady’s: Get 15 percent off at Beef O’ Brady’s on April 18; no coupon required.

Bonefish Grill: Bonefish Grill is serving up $5 Bang Bang Shrimp from 4 p.m. to close; offer not available in Indianapolis and Greenwood, Indiana, or in the states of Michigan and Illinois.

Boston Market: BM is giving out two one-fourth rack BBQ ribs for $10.40; no coupon required.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana: Bravo! Is taking care of the sales tax on April 18. Just mention “tax-free Tax Day” and your server will take the tax off your bill.

BRIO Tuscan Grille: Brio is also covering customer’s sales tax on April 18. Just mention “tax-free Tax Day.”

Bruegger’s Bagels: Bruegger’s is offering their Big Bagel Bundle – 13 bagels, plus two tubs of Bruegger’s cream cheese – for just $10.40 on April 18. Coupon required.

Cinnabon: Get two free Classic Bites at Cinnabon on April 18; no coupon required.

Godfather’s Pizza: Get any large one-topping pizza and Monkey Bread for just $10.40 at Godfather’s Pizza; offer code 8011E.

Great American Cookies: GAC is giving away free Birthday Cake Cookies; one per customer.

Hungry Howie’s: Buy one large one-topping pizza and get a medium one-topping pizza for just $0.18 at Hungry Howie’s. Promo code TAXDAY. This deal is available April 17 through the 19th at participating locations.

McDonald’s: Every year McDonald’s celebrates Tax Day with special deals that vary by location. This year, some locations are offering BOBO deals on Big Macs and Quarter Pounders with cheese for one cent, $0.15, or $0.25. Other locations are offering customers free orders of small fries. Call ahead to see what deal your local McDonald’s is offering.

The Palm: The Palm is giving away free Prime Bites appetizers on Tax Day with the purchase of any beverage.

Papa Johns: Papa John’s is offering a “tax relief” with any large pizza and two-liter bottle of soda for $10.40. This offer is only valid online with the promo code TAXSPC.

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza: Get two large pizzas for $10.40 on April 18.

Rock Bottom Restaurant: Get $5 off of any $15 purchase at Rock Bottom Restaurant; offer available through April 21.

Schlotzky’s: Schlotzky’s is giving away free Original Small sandwiches on Tax Day with the purchase of a 32-ounce fountain drink and chips.

Sonic: Sonic Drive-In is offering customers half-price drinks all day on April 18.

White Castle: White Castle is offering a 15 percent discount on April 18.

Other Stuff:

National Parks: Admission to all national parks will be free from April 16 through April 24, not because of Tax Day, but because it’s National Park Week.

Office Depot: Office Depot is repeating their usual Tax Day offer of 25 free black and white copies plus free shredding of up to five pounds of confidential documents.

Planet Fitness: Last year, Planet Fitness offered free HydroMassage treatments to the general public between April 18 and April 22.

Staples: Last year, Staples offered customers free shredding services on Tax Day.

*This list will be updated throughout the week*

