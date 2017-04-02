WWE News: Legend Admits He Is Returning At ‘WrestleMania 33’

One thing that many WWE fans look forward to at WrestleMania each year is the return of WWE legends and superstars, often times as a surprise. Last year saw Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin come down for a surprise appearance. This year, the first return was just announced when Jim Ross finally admitted to ESPN today that he will announce a match tonight at WrestleMania 33.

This was originally mentioned earlier in the week when news broke that Jim Ross had worked out a new deal with the WWE. However, when Jim Ross appeared at his one-man show yesterday in Orlando, he refused to admit that the rumors were true.

That has changed and it appears that the WWE wanted to save this WrestleMania announcement for an official press appearance, this one at ESPN. Jim Ross said in the interview that he believes that this will be a good experience for him.

“I want to believe and I have no reason not believe that it’s going to feel good. I have seen my friends here and they’re my extended family. I spent 21 years with that company.”

Jim Ross talked in the interview about how his wife, Jan, helped play a large role in the success of the WWE, both as his partner when he was working as the head of talent relations, and signing names like Brock Lesnar, as well as the two of them helping the WWE fight through their financial problems back in the ’90s.

According to previous comments by Jim Ross, he was actually negotiating a return to the WWE before his wife passed away last week after an auto accident. She was riding her Vespa home from the gym when a car struck her. She wasn’t wearing a helmet and suffered major brain damage and passed away a short time later.

Jim Ross said that she wanted to see him walk out one more time at a WrestleMania, and they had planned to attend the WWE Hall of Fame together as well. He said Jan was ready to buy some new clothes for the Hall of Fame and hear the fans reaction when Jim Ross came out.

“She wanted to hear the crowd reaction if I got to come down to call a match. We can’t do anything about the Hall of Fame and the red carpet, but maybe we can do something about the other.”

Jim Ross said that Jan was very excited with the fact that he was returning to the WWE. While he will not return as a full-time announcer, and he has said that part of his career has ended, he will announce at least one match tonight at WrestleMania 33.

The surprise of the Jim Ross return is spoiled but the match he will announce is still a surprise. The two biggest options are the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker match, which Jim Ross has previously said it a big-time match, or the Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg rematch. Those are the two biggest matches on the card and hearing Jim Ross commentate on one of them will be a huge moment for fans.

There is also the fact that Jerry “The King” Lawler said on his first podcast episode that he has signed a deal to announce a match at WrestleMania 33 as well. If rumors are to be believed, Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler might be teaming up to commentate the match, reuniting one of the most popular announcing duos in the history of the WWE.

WrestleMania 33 takes place tonight from Orlando, Florida, and will air on the WWE Network. Outside of Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler, matches include major legends including the Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and more.

[Featured Image by WWE]