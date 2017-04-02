Tyga’s Ex Demi Rose Is A Splitting Image Of Kylie Jenner In NSFW Picture

Tyga’s ex Demi Rose Mawby never fails to surprise her fans when it comes to her Instagram profile. This time around Demi Rose posted a very NSFW picture of herself in which she looked just like Tyga’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

This is not the first time Demi Rose Mawby has posted a picture of herself in which she looks very similar to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.

Fans have always said that she resembles Kylie Jenner in more than one ways.

Demi Rose came to be known as “Tyga’s girl” after she was spotted with him at the Cannes film festival party. Ever since Demi Rose came to media spotlight because of her association with Tyga, she’s not only earned a lot of Instagram followers, she’s started to endorse the same brand of tea as the Kardashians.

Demi Rose has been in and out of controversies ever since she was seen with Tyga. First, there were rumors that Demi Rose‘s escort profile had gone public, the Inquisitr had reported. However, Demi Rose Mawby made it clear that she was in no way related to the profession and even threatened to sue the website.

Second came the rumors that Demi Rose Mawby was part of Taz’s Angels’. The Instagram profile of the group states: “Taz is our king and yes we all share him, the way I look at it is we rather have a quarter of a real n****r than a whole f*****g n*****r, most ya b*****s sharing ya man with ur best friend, ur neighbor, shit, even ur sister and don’t even know it. At the end of the day it’s our life and we don’t give a f*** what anyone thinks about us.” [sic]

However, she subsequently denied being in the group and said she’d moved away from it.

Demi Rose started her journey from a small town in Birmingham, Daily Mail has reported. Demi’s parents have been very proud of what she’s done so far. They say that she has always been interested in beauty and that she wanted to be in showbiz as far as they can remember. However, Demi didn’t think she was good. “Her friend had a modeling book. Demi Rose didn’t think she was quite good enough but she excelled in beauty school and it her made her ambitious to pursue her dreams,” says her mother.

Demi’s mother, Christine said she does not mind the fact that their daughter posts NSFW pictures on Instagram. In fact, they are of the opinion that if one has got it, they should flaunt it. She went on to say that Demi Rose shows them all her pictures. “We don’t mind at all. She always said she wouldn’t do nudity not that we’ve told her not to, her pictures are racy and suggestive but she shows them all to us. We’re right behind her. She’s such a beautiful girl, why shouldn’t she? If you’ve got it, flaunt it.” Demi Rose’s parents are certainly very supportive of their daughter’s career.

Her mother says that Demi Rose is nothing like she’s made out to be in the press and that she’s very kind. “She’s very kind and a really down-to-earth girl – nothing like what we are seeing in the press.”

Like a young girl, she loves to cook and has a cat that she loves. “When she’s at home she’s perfectly normal. She loves her cat Raggles and her big white Samoyed dog Leo. She’s a great cook and is a homebody.”

