Hand holding a remote with a blurred TV in the background
TV

TV 2016-17 Season: What’s Canceled, Airing Their Final Season, And Renewed?

Unfortunately, the 2016-17 TV Season is going to be especially hard on a lot of television junkies as a number of shows are either airing their last season or being canceled.

Curious as to whether or not a TV show you watch is coming to an end for the 2016-17 Season? Keep reading for a list of which TV shows have already come to an end or are coming to an end in the near future.

Multiple generations of a family watching TV together
Family watching TV together [Image by Monkey Business Images/ShutterStock]

According to Screener, there are currently 25 TV shows that have been canceled for the 2016-17 TV Season.

  • American Gothic (CBS)
  • Aquarius (NBC)
  • BrainDead (CBS)
  • Celebrity Name Game (syndicated)
  • Doubt (CBS)
  • Mercy Street (PBS)
  • Time After Time (ABC)
  • Aftermath (Syfy)
  • Any Given Wednesday (HBO)
  • Blunt Talk (Starz)
  • Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin Sclopio Peepio (Adult Swim)
  • Eyewitness (USA)
  • Girl Meets World (Disney Channel)
  • Good Girls Revolt (Amazon)
  • Guilt (Freeform)
  • Impastor (TV Land)
  • Incorporated (Syfy)
  • The Knick (Cinemax)
  • Loosely Exactly Nicole (MTV)
  • Marco Polo (Netflix)
  • Mary + Jane (MTV)
  • Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace (Adult Swim)
  • Murder in the First (TNT)
  • Not Safe with Nikki Glaser (Comedy Central)
  • Salem (WGN America)

Screener also reported 26 different shows will be airing their final season during the 2016-17 TV Season. TV shows that are ending or have already ended include the following.

  • Beauty and the Beast (The CW)
  • Bones (FOX)
  • Grimm (NBC)
  • Reign (The CW)
  • The Vampire Diaries (The CW)
  • Bates Motel (A&E)
  • Black Sails (Starz)
  • Bloodline (Netflix)
  • Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC)
  • Duck Dynasty (A&E)
  • Episodes (Showtime)
  • For Better or Worse (OWN)
  • Girls (HBO)
  • Halt and Catch Fire (AMC)
  • The Leftovers (HBO)
  • Longmire (Netflix)
  • Love Thy Neighbor (OWN)
  • Orphan Black (BBC America)
  • Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)
  • Rectify (Sundance)
  • Rizzoli & Isles (TNT)
  • The Strain (FX)
  • Switched at Birth (Freeform)
  • Teen Wolf (MTV)
  • Turn (AMC)

Fortunately, the 2016-17 TV Season isn’t plagued with exclusively bad news. There are a number of TV shows that have been renewed for at least one – if not more – additional seasons. Furthermore, all of these shows ending and getting canceled just leaves open a lot of slots for new TV shows to attempt to steal your heart.

Curious as to what TV shows have been renewed for the 2016-17 TV Season? Keep reading for a list of confirmed renewals as well.

  • The 100 (The CW)
  • America’s Got Talent (NBC)
  • American Grit (FOX)
  • Arrow (The CW)
  • Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
  • Better Late Than Never (NBC)
  • The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
  • Big Brother (CBS)
  • Bob’s Burgers (FOX)
  • The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
  • Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
  • Days of Our Lives (NBC)
  • Empire (FOX)
  • The Flash (The CW)
  • The Good Place (NBC)
  • Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
  • Hell’s Kitchen (FOX)
  • How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
  • Jane the Virgin (The CW)
  • Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
  • Lethal Weapon (FOX)
  • Lucifer (FOX)
  • Masters of Illusion (The CW)
  • Match Game (ABC)
  • The Mick (FOX)
  • The Middle (ABC)
  • NCIS (CBS)
  • The Night Shift (NBC)
  • The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
  • Riverdale (The CW)
  • Scandal (ABC)
  • The Simpsons (FOX)
  • So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)
  • Star (FOX)
  • Supergirl (The CW)
  • Supernatural (The CW)
  • Superstore (NBC)
  • This Is Us (NBC)
A person holding a remote while flipping through TV channels
Flipping through TV channels [Image by chairavee laphom/ShutterStock]
  • To Tell the Truth (ABC)
  • The Voice (NBC)
  • Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
  • Zoo (CBS)
  • A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)
  • The A Word (Sundance)
  • American Dad (TBS)
  • American Horror Story (FX)
  • America’s Next Top Model (VH1)
  • Angie Tribeca (TBS)
  • Animal Kingdom (TNT)
  • Another Period (Comedy Central)
  • Archer (FX)
  • Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz)
  • Baby Daddy (Freeform)
  • Ballers (HBO)
  • Baskets (FX)
  • Berlin Station (Epix)
  • Beyond (Freeform)
  • Big Freedia Bounces Back (Fuse)
  • Billions (Showtime)
  • BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
  • Botched (E!)
  • Broad City (Comedy Central)
  • Chance (Hulu)
  • Channel Zero (Syfy)
  • Chelsea (Netflix)
  • Chrisley Knows Best (USA)
  • Crashing (HBO)
  • Daredevil (Netflix)
  • Dark Matter (Syfy)
  • Detroiters (Comedy Central)
  • Deutschland 83 (Sundance)
  • Difficult People (Hulu)
  • Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (BBC America)
  • Divorce (HBO)
  • Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
  • Drunk History (Comedy Central)
  • Elena of Avalor (Disney)
  • The Expanse (Syfy)
  • Expedition Unknown (Travel Channel)
  • Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)
  • Feud (FX)
  • Flaked (Netflix)
  • The Fosters (Freeform)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)
  • Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo)
  • Goliath (Amazon)
  • Good Behavior (TNT)
  • The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Good Witch (Hallmark)
  • Graves (Epix)
  • Greenleaf (OWN)
  • Haters Back Off (Netflix)
  • The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN)
  • Homeland (Showtime)
  • Humans (AMC)
  • Idiotsitter (Comedy Central)
A person browsing Netflix on their laptop for something to watch
Watching TV on Netflix [Image by Diabluses/ShutterStock]
  • If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN)
  • Ink Master (Spike)
  • Insecure (HBO)
  • Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)
  • Killjoys (Syfy)
  • Kindred Spirits (TLC)
  • Lady Dynamite (Netflix)
  • The Last Ship (TNT)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
  • Legion (FX)
  • The Librarians (TNT)
  • Lip Sync Battle (Spike/Paramount)
  • Lopez (TV Land)
  • Love (Netflix)
  • Major Crimes (TNT)
  • Making a Murderer (Netflix)
  • The Man in the High Castle (Amazon)
  • Mars (National Geographic)
  • Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)
  • Robot (USA)
  • Narcos (Netflix)
  • Nobodies (TV Land)
  • The OA (Netflix)
  • Odd Mom Out (Bravo)
  • One Day at a Time (Netflix)
  • Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
  • Outcast (Cinemax)
  • Outlander (Starz)
  • People of Earth (TBS)
  • Power (Starz)
  • Preacher (AMC)
  • Project Runway (Lifetime)
  • Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime)
  • Project Runway Junior (Lifetime)
  • Queen Sugar (OWN)
  • Ray Donovan (Showtime)
  • Real Rob (Netflix)
  • Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo)
  • Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • School of Rock (Nickelodeon)
  • Scream (MTV)
  • Search Party (TBS)
  • Shut Eye (Hulu)
  • Six (History)
  • South Park (Comedy Central)
  • Stan Versus Evil (IFC)
  • Still the King (CMT)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)
  • Suits (USA)
  • Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)
  • Taboo (FX)
  • Too Close to Home (TLC)
  • Top of the Lake (Sundance)
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
  • UnReal (Lifetime)
  • Van Helsing (Syfy)
  • Westworld (HBO)
  • Workaholics (Comedy Central)
  • Wrecked (TBS)
  • Young & Hungry (Freeform)
  • Younger (TV Land)
  • You’re the Worst (FXX)
  • Z Nation (Syfy)

Do you know of a TV show that has been canceled, renewed or is coming to an end for the 2016-17 TV Season that isn’t somewhere in this list? If so, please share it with us in the comment’s section found down near the bottom of the page!

[Featured Image by Yuri Snegur/ShutterStock]

Comments