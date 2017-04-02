Casey Anthony Doubts She’s ‘Dumb Enough’ To Have Another Kid

Recently, notorious “most evil mom in America” Casey Anthony came out of hiding to talk publicly about the death of her daughter, Caylee, for the first time. Caylee vanished in June of 2008, but her disappearance wasn’t reported for nearly a month. By the time police became involved in the Casey Anthony case, the infamous tot mom had a slew of contradicting stories that she used to attempt to explain away her missing 2-year-old.

Casey Anthony wonders if she's "dumb enough to bring another kid into this world": https://t.co/cuLK75AY8g pic.twitter.com/zKShFBVhH2 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 11, 2017

Ultimately, police didn’t buy any of her tales, and Casey Anthony was taken into custody and charged with the murder of little Caylee. Caylee’s remains were found not far from the Anthony family home in December of 2008; by that time, Casey was already incarcerated in connection with her murder. Casey Anthony would eventually stand trial for her daughter’s murder, with a captivated national audience watching with bated breath. To the shock and horror of many who followed the case from the time Casey Anthony’s mother reported her granddaughter Caylee missing, Casey would eventually be found not-guilty by a jury in 2011.

Since her acquittal, Casey Anthony has largely lived her life in hiding in her native South Florida. Many believe that she got away with murder; recently, even the judge at her trial publicly claimed he believes it’s likely that the now-30-year-old killed her daughter Caylee “accidentally.” On the few occasions that Casey Anthony has emerged into the public’s view, she’s been the subject of intense scrutiny and even verbal assault.

Now, nearly six years after being legally cleared (if not in the eyes of the public) in connection with her daughter’s death, a death that she claimed during trial was nothing more than a tragic drowning accident that she and her father covered up in a panic, Casey is speaking out about her life after Caylee. As People reports, Casey Anthony, who spent time in a “hot body contest” and getting tattooed before reporting her daughter missing, had plenty to say in a recent sit-down with the Associated Press.

Casey Anthony dancing at a Hot Body Contest days after Caylee went "missing." Yeah because that's how a mother behaves when that happens. ???? pic.twitter.com/FCYEtT745U — ~ Nicole ~ (@NovemberNicole1) March 7, 2017

In the first part of her interview, Casey Anthony shockingly admitted that she sleeps “pretty good” at night following her acquittal, despite the loss of her 2-year-old daughter nearly a decade ago.

“I don’t give a sh** about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m OK with myself; I sleep pretty good at night.”

She went on, in a deviation from her sworn testimony at trial, to claim that while Caylee is still the central part of her life, she doesn’t actually know how the little girl died. By the time Caylee Anthony’s skeletal remains were discovered, it was impossible for the medical examiner to determine a cause of death. The prosecution argued that Casey Anthony had murdered the toddler with chloroform, citing Internet searches. Casey and her defense team argued that Caylee had accidentally drowned.

“She is still the central part of my life, the central part of my being and always will be.”

In the second part of her Associate Press interview, Casey Anthony talked about the possibility of having another child or children. In the years since she was released from prison, rumors of pregnancies have dogged Anthony, but she has remained childless. Now, Anthony claims that she’s doubts that she’s “dumb enough” to have another child. And probably not for the reason you think. It’s not fear of losing another baby that Casey Anthony sites as her reason, or the horrific trauma of losing her first baby and being accused of her murder.

Casey Anthony’s concerns aren’t that deep.

@usweekly She should be sterilized — stacy (@wisearse) March 11, 2017

Not only does Casey anthony want another kid but her main concern is her kid being bullied? What the hell is wrong with her smh — Josh DeMay (@demay_josh) March 10, 2017

"Casey Anthony doesn't want another kid bc she's scared it would be bullied at school" 9th craziest headline I read this week. — Ken Krantz (@TheKenKrantz) March 10, 2017

According to the infamous tot mom, she’s not “dumb enough” to have another kid because she couldn’t “live with” her hypothetical child being teased for being her child. Despite the fact that she claims to “sleep pretty well” in the aftermath of her first child’s tragic and untimely death. Even so, Casey Anthony admits that another baby would be a blessing.

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some … little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that.”

At this point, it is unknown if Casey Anthony is in a relationship or even seeing someone to the extent that having another kid – no matter how “dumb” – might be a possibility in the near future.

[Featured Image by Joshua Replogle/AP Images]