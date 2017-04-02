Drake Defended By Migos Offset, XXXTentacion Accused MC Of Stealing His Flow

Drake gets defended by Migos rapper Offset after XXXTentacion accused the More Life musician of stealing his “flow.”

Drake was accused of stealing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion’s “flow,” but Migos member Offset came to his defense on Snapchat on Sunday.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper hopped on social media to defend Drake saying, “You n***as is silly.”

“How you unheard of talking about a n***a stole your swag? We ain’t even heard of you, shorty. Get your ass out of jail and run that shit up. Whatever your name is. You tripping.”

#offset defends #drake and blasts #xxxtentacion for asssuming #drake took his flow A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

XXXTentacion first got attention with his track “Look At Me” before landing himself in prison. People later tried to accused Drake of stealing the Florida rapper’s flow on a song he leaked featuring Giggs, according to XXL Mag.

Drake did an interview with DJ Semtex in February where he commented on the whole “flow”-swiping situation.

#moretalk #morelife ????: @rickygibb A post shared by djsemtex (@djsemtex) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

“I go and find what song they’re talking about, and I listen to it and I’m like okay, I see where people could draw this comparison off of the first two lines, whether it be cadence or the rhyme pattern or whatever.”

“It’s crazy that people think that after all this time, after all I’ve been through, that I’m the type of person […] to go and take that and make it my own. I’m not stupid, I’m not a shit person like that.”

After hearing what Drake had to say during his interview, XXXTentacion responded on Twitter: “”I’m not gonna twitter rap with n***as for stealing my flow, I slap n***as don’t come to Florida.”

time to make them hate us some more. — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) March 30, 2017

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Drake Cancels Another Concert As ‘More Life’ Hits No. 1, Fans Furious

Drake ‘More Life’ Broke Streaming Records With Apple Music This Week

Drake’s Mansion’s Crazy Grotto Pool Upstages The Playboy Mansion’s And Kanye West’s

Drake ‘More Life’ His Best Album? 5 Surprising Facts About The Playlist

Drake ‘More Life’ Mentions Jennifer Lopez Drunk Texts, Not Over J.Lo?

After being released from jail at the end of March, the South Florida rapper continued to take swings at Drake.

XXX called Drake a “b*tch” in his first post-jail interview with MIami’s 103.5 The Beat, explaining his feelings behind his dislike for the Canadian rapper.

Jk tune into 103.5 the beat to hear me on the radio in a few minutes! — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) March 29, 2017

“He is not a man. I think he’s a b*tch, that’s a b*tch move.” “Especially when I was in jail facing life, you know what I’m saying? If Drake would’ve came to my bond hearing, you know what I’m saying, that would’ve made my f**king day. If he had showed that he’s a hospitable person and that he’s really in this sh*t for the culture, rather than being a … taking my sh*t, running off with it and then putting it on his album, then he would’ve gotten my kudos, gotten my respect. I would’ve let him hop on the remix and take 100 percent royalty rate. I would’ve done it.”

The rapper from Florida also taunted the More Life MC by saying he had a thing for his mom on Twitter.

drake mom kinda cute, she could get it — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) March 30, 2017

What do you think about Drake being accused of stealing XXXTentacion’s “flow?” Comment below!

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin / Staff / Getty Images]