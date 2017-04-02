WWE News: Goldberg Talks About What He Will Do After ‘WrestleMania’

Out of all the matches at WrestleMania 33, the one that seems to have the clearest winner is the match between Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. There is almost no chance that Lesnar loses and Goldberg’s WWE contract ends the night with his WrestleMania match.

It also doesn’t help that Goldberg is talking to fans with the tone that shows he almost surely will lose the WrestleMania 33 match with Brock Lesnar, and none of the great promos by Paul Heyman about the greatness of Goldberg is changing anyone’s opinions of the match.

The most recent instance of Goldberg making it sound like he will lose the match came in an “Ask Goldberg” Twitter session where a fan asked what he will do when he contract expires after WrestleMania 33 and the match with Brock Lesnar. Instead of leaving the door open that he would beat Brock Lesnar, Goldberg said that he would take “a little time off to reflect” and then hit the gym again.

This also isn’t the first time that Bill Goldberg has made comments that make it seem like he is finished following WrestleMania 33. In an appearance on the Edge & Christian podcast, E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Goldberg said that he was miserable training during this recent WWE run leading into WrestleMania 33 and his showdown with Brock Lesnar.

Many WWE fans took that to mean that Goldberg was miserable because of the current run, but that wasn’t what he said or meant at all. Goldberg later said that he just meant that his body and training was miserable because he was used to just doing cardio and had to stop that to do straight weight training at the age of 49 to get his body to look like the WWE fans expected.

“I am nothing but a machine now. I get up in the morning. I eat. I train. I eat. I go to the bathroom about 20 times intermittently throughout the day because I’m shoving 15 to 20,000 calories in my body and it doesn’t know what’s going on. At 50 years old, it has no idea.”

His words did make it sound like he isn’t wanting to continue this WWE run much longer, adding more concern that he won’t be in the WWE after the Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 33, at least not as an active wrestler anymore.

“I’ll be honest, I’m miserable. I’m absolutely miserable. But my family’s having fun, man. And so, every single thing, every training session, every ART massage that makes me cry, every muay thai session, it’s all worth it, man. It’s just worth it.”

However, there are also rumors that the WWE is planning a huge match for WrestleMania 34 next year between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. If the WWE wants this monster match, which is, in fact, a rematch from WrestleMania two years ago, they need both men to come out strong tonight.

Roman Reigns fights Undertaker in what is said to be the main event of WrestleMania 33 while Brock Lesnar and Goldberg battle in a match that used to be the main event until recent changes were made. With Goldberg not having fought more than two minutes in a singles match since his return, many WWE fans are into expecting tonight’s match to go much longer.

However, this is WrestleMania, so there is a good chance that it will be much more competitive than the Brock Lesnar fight at Survivor Series, but Goldberg has never proven he can handle a longer match at this age. With his recent comments about taking time off to reflect after tonight’s match with Brock Lesnar, it sounds like Goldberg is hinting that tonight will be his final match for this WWE run.

[Featured Image by WWE]