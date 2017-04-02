Tina Fey Blasts White Women Who Voted For Trump

Tina Fey — actress, comedian, and activist — has some very harsh words for the college-educated white women who voted for Donald Trump. According to Fey, such women “turned” the 2016 election; then, they went back to “watching HGTV” without concern for the consequences of their votes.

As Fox News reports, Tina Fey’s verbal assault on conservative white women continued with a warning. While many college-educated white women who voted for Trump aren’t currently affected by the decision they made back in November, the will be. And soon.

Tina Fey Calls Out White Women Who Might Regret Voting For Trump https://t.co/FvYypKWHvO

#StandForRights2017 pic.twitter.com/xPA8wAo4Dz — McSpocky™ ???????? (@mcspocky) April 1, 2017

Tina Fey made her biting remarks against white, female Trump voters during an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) fundraiser that was broadcast on Facebook Live.

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV.”

Check out what Fey had to say about Trump-voting white women below.

The outspoken and unapologetically liberal feminist 30 Rock starlet took her shot at Trump-voting women during a discussion addressing women’s reproductive rights. Many on social media were shocked that Tina Fey would call out one limited demographic of Trump voters, particularly her fellow women, so directly and were quick to share their anger and criticism.

@irmahinojosa_ The mindlessness comes from watching things like Tina Fey and SNL. — Frank Stone (@metacriteria) April 2, 2017

@DineshDSouza @realDonaldTrump Just curious Tiny,how much time did you spend and continue to spend on the casting couch laying down for women's rights in the work place? — DMD (@DavidMichaelDe4) April 2, 2017

@chicagotribune but then tina fey is a poor comedian only propped up by liberal stooges — c9758langwaters (@c9758langwaters) April 2, 2017

Despite the response of social media critics to Tina Fey’s comments about college-educated white women who voted for Trump, her stance definitely has some serious basis in reality. As CNN reports, college-educated white women were instrumental to Donald Trumps inexplicable and unexpected dark horse White House win. Exit polls indicate that of white, college-educated female American voters, 44 percent cast their ballot for Trump in November.

Unlike many of her contemporaries that opted to vote for Donald Trump despite his history of sexual assault allegations, choice of anti-woman VP Mike Pence and infamous “grab them by the p***y” hot mic gaffe, Tina Fey followed up her criticism of white, educated, Trump-voting women with a vow not to become like them.

“I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away, to not pretend that things that are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it.”

Tina Fey is furious at white women who voted Trump: ‘You can’t look away because it doesn’t affect you’ https://t.co/9KZ78yEqWQ #p2 #ctl pic.twitter.com/e5LDbVH3fn — Zaibatsu News ???? (@ZaibatsuNews) April 1, 2017

Finishing up her controversial interview, Tina Fey added that college-educated white women should follow her lead. For their own good and the good of the American future.

“You can’t look away because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.”

Indeed, the election of Donald Trump is already directly affecting the lives of every American woman, whether white and college-educated or otherwise. Trump’s VP, Mike Pence, recently broke a Senate voting tie, giving the green light for states to defund Planned Parenthood and the vital services the nonprofit organization provides.

As CBS News reports, the Trump VP’s signature paves the way for the Planned Parenthood defunding bill to cross Donald Trump’s desk, where the controversial new POTUS is expected to sign it into law, despite liberal concerns that it is a direct attack on women’s rights and abortion access in the U.S.

Tina Fey hasn't ever been one to mince words. https://t.co/fhIWF1wqWn — Mashable (@mashable) April 2, 2017

While attacking college-educated white women who voted for Trump, Tina Fey also set her sights on Mike Pence and his abysmal women’s rights record. As well as rumors that the Trump VP refuses to attend meals and other events with women unless his wife comes too.

“Gains that we’ve made over the past 100 years are under attack. Luckily Mike Pence isn’t allowed to go down and shut up Planned Parenthood unless his wife goes with him. So you know, if we can just keep Karen busy scrapbooking — we can all still get pap smears.”

While some were unappreciative of Tina Fey’s opining, others thought the Baby Mama star was spot-on in her criticism.

@mcspocky The way Trump openly admitted to sexually violating women…NO women of ANY race, creed, or color should have voted for Trump! Hell no! — U Cant Hndle Truth (@aacost3) April 1, 2017

@1StarFleetCadet As a college educated white woman, I understand the confusion. I'm confused. How did it (and I do mean it) win our demographic? — PeopleRAwful (@peoplerawful) April 2, 2017

While some were shocked and appalled at Tina Fey’s blast of women who voted for Trump, the actresses true ire seems to stem from her problems with the POTUS himself. She was quick to call out Donald for his prior comments about women.

“Earlier tonight in what is surely an April Fools’ joke, the President proclaimed that next month will be national sexual assault and awareness prevention month… so now we know what he gave up for Lent, that’s good.”

What do you think? Were Tina Fey’s comments about Trump-voting, college-educated white women to the point, or did they cross a line?

