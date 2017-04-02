Niall Horan Updates Include $29.4M, Golf, ‘Mystery Woman,’ And New Music

There are new photographs of Niall Horan hugging a “mystery woman,” but in reality, it seems that the One Direction star would rather be recording new music, playing golf, and charging it all to room service.

One of the strangest stories about Niall Horan that has come out of the woodwork recently is the fact that he had a part in spending £24.3 ($29.4) million in “expenditures” while on tour with One Direction.

According to Metro, Niall Horan and his bandmates spent £46,321 ($58,135) on “personal styling in 2015. Other expenses were related to legal costs, bank charges, paying for the crew, and insurance. One astounding figure is that Niall Horan and One Direction spent £801,163 ($1,005,499) on food and travel.

Although it is not clear if Niall Horan is spending a lot of money on room service these days, he is having a lot of fun in West Hollywood. According to Daily Mail, Niall Horan spent the end of March with “mystery” woman that may or may not be just a friend.

What is more likely is that this mystery woman might have been a part of the music recording industry. On social media around March 22, according to Gossie, Niall Horan has been posting photos of himself in a music studio.

Adding to this, on April 2, Niall Horan wrote on Twitter, “Had a lovely evening writing a tune. Had the melodies months ago and just got round to writing it today. Happy.”

Could these be signs that Niall Horan is finally moving beyond his award-winning solo hit “This Town” and teasing a new album?

While Niall Horan may have finally won his last music award for “This Town,” he is now unofficially getting awards in the golf world. For example, Golf Digest wrote around March 6 that Niall Horan “gets our Arnie Award” but started out the article by calling him a nerd.

However, it should be noted that Niall Horan thinks of himself as an “absolute golf geek.” Despite the jokes about Niall Horan being a nerd or golf geek, the magazine took note of his commitment to charity, and are giving him the Golf Digest Arnie Award.

When accepting the award, Niall Horan also noted that his next golf charity project would the “Masters Tournament Foundation, which invests in development programs for golf.”

Outside of charity, the golf world is taking notice of Niall Horan’s ability to find talented golfers and give them the managerial team they need. As far as future plans for Modest! Golf Management, Niall Horan stated they wanted to add at least 10 more golfers to their agency in addition to Thriston Lawrence, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Guido Migliozzi.

Around the end of March, it was stated that, once again, Niall Horan would be heavily involved with the North Ireland Open golfing event as a sponsor, and he would likely be there to watch teen golf prodigy, Tom McKibbin.

In addition, an April 2 report from Belfast Telegraph noted that the 2017 NI Open golf tournament in August would now have a “Super Sunday” that will feature “a new knock-out, stroke-play format which will ensure the action continues until the last hole.” About this new format, Niall Horan said, “It will be fun for the competitors and will make great viewing for the spectator.”

While social media selfies of Niall Horan golfing are only going to get more intense as the weather heats up, Niall is going to finally give his fans a chance to see him play live.

Along with a list of other celebrity pop stars such as Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, and Maroon 5, Niall Horan will be performing at the 2017 Wango Tango Festival in Carson, California, on May 13, according to Billboard.

Will there be new music from Niall Horan at Wango Tango… or will he be doing duets with Katy Perry? After all, when Niall Horan was still just a contestant on X-Factor, Katy Perry is the celebrity judge that believed in him.

Interestingly, according to MTV, Katy Perry and Niall Horan’s “anniversary” is April 15, 2010.

