Kim Kardashian Is Not Retiring From Reality TV, Despite Reports [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian is not going to “retire” or “give up” her reality TV career, despite fake news reports that have been circling.

Kim Kardashian is not quitting Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Fans can rest assure that they will still be able to “keep up” with their favorite reality star, app mogul, style guru, rapper’s wife, and social media queen Kim Kardashian on her family’s hit reality show, despite what false news stories have been claiming, according to Gossip Cop.

Good morning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Confirmed “false” news reports previously claimed that Kim Kardashian has decided she was done appearing on reality television following her traumatic robbery experience in Paris. Sources claimed that Kim was “over all of it.”

“It was hard enough getting her to film this season after what she went through. This will be her last. She is planning to retire from the show when the season ends to focus on her other business[es] and being a mother and a wife.”

It has been cleared up that Kim Kardashian has no intentions of leaving the reality TV world anytime soon. There was absolutely no truth to the claim that Kardashian was planning to “retire.”

After a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians focused on the Paris robbery, Kim turned to social media to thank fans and viewers for allowing her to share her experience in her own way. the 36-year-old assured her supporters that she “grew and evolved” from the scary experience.

date night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Most recently, Kim Kardashian has been in the headlines for undergoing a risky surgery in order to attempt to have a third child.

In a preview for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she needed surgery to repair her uterus if she was going to try to have another baby with Kanye West, according to E! News.

“I have to go in and repair my uterus because I decided I’m going to try to have one more baby.” “I have to have a surgery on my uterus to kind of repair this hole, so they need to like clean that out and then there’s scar tissue. It will still be a really high-risk pregnancy, just you’d be able to get pregnant.”

Kardashian wrote in her online blog that she had a high-risk condition called placenta accreta while she was pregnant with her first two children North, 3, and Saint, 1.

The condition is rare, only affecting approximately 1 in 2,500 women during pregnancy, according to the American Pregnancy Association, and causes the placenta to attach too deep in the uterine wall.

“My placenta stayed attached inside my uterus. My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails.”

A woman suffering from the condition can lose an average of three to five liters of blood while delivering their baby.

family A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Doctors recommend that women with placenta accreta have a C-section delivery “followed by the surgical removal of your uterus,” meaning she will not be able to get pregnant again.

“Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle.” “I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try.”

So while a third baby is definitely on Kim Kardashian’s mind, leaving her hit reality TV show behind is absolutely not. Keeping Up With The Kardashians is on its 13th season on E!

Catch the next episode on Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images]