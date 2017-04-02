Beyonce, Amal Clooney And Gal Gadot All Have This In Common- What Is It?

Beyonce, Amal Clooney, Gal Godot and Ciara have this one thing in common in 2017. No, it’s not just that they’re beautiful and accomplished women. That goes without saying. But they are also pregnant! These stars are all expected to bring new life into the world this year. Read on to learn a little bit more about each of their pregnancies.

Amal Clooney:

Amal Clooney, born Amal Alamuddin, and her husband George are expecting twins. According to The Sun, rumors that the renowned human rights attorney could be pregnant started swirling in January when she and her actor hubby attended the screening for the Netflix documentary, The White Helmets. At the event attendees noticed that the usually very svelte Amal had a tiny rounded belly under her dress. Rumors of the impending pregnancy announcement were cemented after reports of her not drinking any alcohol that night.

.@CindyCrawford hints at the gender of George and Amal Clooney's twins with the "perfect baby gift." ???????? https://t.co/GTp7K0SARn pic.twitter.com/guQx4r9AAT — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 30, 2017

Pregnant #AmalClooney looks radiant in red as she covers bump in stunning scarlet dress https://t.co/iIKlPxRGYp pic.twitter.com/39AiDLMl4f — Express Pictures (@Express_Pics) March 30, 2017

Then a report from The Lebanon Daily Star claimed that Amal was pregnant with twins, claiming that a “family source” had shared that information with them. Soon paparazzi shots of Amal and George Clooney on vacation would show what seemed like her rounded baby belly. All that was missing was an official baby announcement from the Clooney camp.

That came on February 9 when Julie Chen, host of talk show The Talk confirmed that Amal was indeed having twins.

“Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney,” Chen announced. “The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins.

Amal Clooney is expected to give birth in June.

Gal Goadot

The actress best known for playing Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman and Gisele Yashar in the Fast And Furious franchise is expecting. She and husband Yaron Versano made the announcement in November 2016 on her Instagram account with a lovely black and white photo of their hands forming a heart over her belly. This will be their second child.

“So excited to share this wonder with you..#mommyforthesecondtime.” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime ✨????????????✨ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:06am PST

Since then, Gadot’s baby bump made its red carpet debut at the 2017 Golden Globes in January. At the event, Gadot posed for several pictures with her hand cradling her growing baby bump.

Ciara

Singer Ciara is also becoming a mommy for the second time. The “Goodies” singer and her quarterback husband, Russell Wilson, are expecting and she should be giving birth soon. But as E! Online reports, during a Facebook Live conversation in January, Ciara revealed that she actually has two babies on the way. But it’s not what you think. She told fans to also expect a new album from her which will be her seventh.

“In many ways, we’ve got a bump in the oven,” she said during the chat. “It’s been such a fun ride already, and in addition to life and all the beautiful things that are happening, the most important thing to my fans is the music and I’m excited about that new baby, too.”

Ciara recently shared photos from her baby shower on Instagram and they are beautiful.

#BabyWilson Baby Shower. Loved My Flower Crown ❤️ ???? @djmogg A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Thankful. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Beyoncé

Who could have predicted this one? The superstar who has become known for stopping the world on multiple occasion did so one more time when she made the announcement that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. As you can imagine, her fan base, The Beyhive, lost it.

Beyoncé made the announcement via a photo on Instagram that seemed partly inspired by Renaissance paintings. It’s currently the most liked photo on the platform.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” the caption read.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Since then, Beyoncé gave a stunning performance at the Grammy Awards and cancelled postponed a Coachella performance. She continues to confound her adoring fans with what have become regular Instagram photoshoots where she shows off her pregnancy outfits. Her fans have been using them to find clues about her due date and the gender of her babies. But they should already know that they’ll only know when Beyoncé wants them to know.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Congratulations to all of these women. Here’s to happy and healthy births for all of them.

[Featured Images by Mike Coppola, Larry Busacca, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]