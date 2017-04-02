WWE News: Randy Orton Reveals How Much Longer He Plans On Staying With WWE

Tonight at WrestleMania 33, Randy Orton will take on his former “master” in Bray Wyatt as he hopes to capture the WWE Championship. For years, he has been one of the top names in the company and he is honestly on top of his game right now and may soon be sitting as the lead guy on SmackDown Live. When looking back at his career, though, many wonder how much longer he can keep this up and he has now revealed when he plans on retiring.

For the better part of the last year-and-a-half, Randy Orton has been associated with The Wyatt Family in some form or another. He feuded with them for a while but then, he missed some time due to multiple injuries and was out of WWE action for a while.

Upon his return, Orton jumped back into the storyline with the Wyatts, but he ended up joining the family instead of going against them. As expected, the split finally happened and he will face off with Bray Wyatt in one of the top matches at WrestleMania 33.

Holding onto a world title isn’t something that Randy Orton is a stranger to in the company as he has held World Heavyweight Championship four times and the WWE Title eight times since hitting the main roster in 2002. That’s not to mention that he has also held the Intercontinental Title once and tag team titles on two different occasions.

Orton has accomplished a lot, but as he approaches 40 years, is he almost ready to call it a career? During the press rounds of WrestleMania 33 week, Orton spoke with Yahoo Sports about retiring or possibly doing a part-time schedule.

“As far as retiring, I’m still young in this business. I’m 36 and I feel – I’ve been saying this for five years – I feel like I’ve got another 10 years in me. I’ve never felt this good with my body health-wise. It took me a while to get there but I’ve got a good team of people back in St. Louis that kind of put me together again each week if I need it.”

Orton continued on to say that even though he has five children, he’s at the top of his game and feeling great physically. He is one of those wrestlers who knows how to pace himself and do what needs to be done to stay healthy and keep his body in good shape.

Now, he’s not totally against a more part-time schedule with WWE, but retirement is not on his mind.

“To be honest, I don’t see myself retiring anytime soon. The last few years with my family getting bigger and bigger, a lighter schedule, a gradually lighter schedule is nice. I’ll get a weekend off a month, sometimes two – which is by no means a light schedule, wrestling 160, 170 nights a year isn’t a light schedule – but by the time I’m 40, I’d like to see that number get a little lower. I like doing this. I want to be like an Undertaker and be around so when your music hits people go crazy because of that respect that you’ve earned over 20, 25 years of going on the ride for them. I don’t see myself leaving and I think it’s easier to talk about leaving when you’re not enjoying what you’re doing currently or having a hard time with some character development or storyline.”

While that may be good for the fans who love to see “The Viper” in the ring, that isn’t good news for opposing superstars.

Randy Orton is loyal to WWE and he said that he has no desire to ever go anywhere else as “WWE has given me everything.” He is happy that his children will be able to go to college because of the work he has done and he’s not ever going to be worried about money.

Add onto it that he’s one of the top stars in the company right now and he’s not even thinking of taking steps back.

“Talking to me right now, a couple of weeks before WrestleMania when I’m going to headline with Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship, life’s good, business is good. From that standpoint I’ll wrestle for another 10 or 20 years.”

For more than 15 years, Randy Orton has thrilled the fans and tormented opposing superstars who have looked to get the better of him in WWE. When he faces off with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, the match is expected to be one of the best of the show and it goes to show you that “The Viper” isn’t close to hanging it up yet. He may not wait 20 more years to retire from professional wrestling, but Orton isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

