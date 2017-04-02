Selena Gomez Mom Says Time Off Was Needed, Depression Is A Daily Struggle

Selena Gomez’s proud mother shared at the 13 Reasons Why premiere why her daughter’s time out off out of the spotlight was so needed. The singer, actress, and producer admitted herself that dealing with anxiety and depression is “a daily struggle.”

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey posed with her daughter on the red carpet of the Netflix premiere for 13 Reasons Why. The mother-daughter duo executive produced the 13-episode series together.

Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn’t be more overwhelmed with pride and joy. After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn’t of picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

Gomez’s mother has a background in producing but this is the first time she has worked with her famous daughter on a professional project.

Prior to 2014, Mandy Teefey managed her daughter’s career throughout her childhood.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Mandy raved about her daughter on the 13 Reasons Why red carpet. Selena, 24, wore a bright orange mini dress by Oscar de la Renta.

“She looks like the sun.”

The celebrity’s mother also commented that she thought Selena’s time off from the spotlight was definitely needed and helped her a lot.

“I think it was actually [from] taking a break.” “You asked what it is [like] to feel like you’re in this world, we’re in a bubble. It’s not a real world. You don’t really realize it until you go out of this bubble and you’re like, ‘Oh, OK.'”

Gomez infamously canceled the remainder of her Revival tour last fall and admitted herself into a rehab program for 90 days in Tennessee to help her deal with her anxiety, depression, and just overall exhaustion.

“…when she was becoming famous, I was like, ‘Aren’t you so shocked’ and blah blah? It’s not an arrogant thing, it’s just your day to day, and that’s what becomes your life.” “Then when you go home, or [when I] go to my husband’s home in the Midwest, you’re like, ‘This isn’t really real.’ That ‘all of this about me’ and, you know, this lifestyle isn’t real.”

She will come back stronger than ever. @selenagomez — Mandy Teefey (@ItsMandyTeefey_) September 3, 2016

Selena Gomez returned to the spotlight in November 2016 with an emotionally moving speech at the American Music Awards, encouraging people to seek help if they needed it.

After being diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Lupus in 2015, Gomez has struggled with mental health issues.

“Trust me, it’s a daily struggle.”

Wearing @coach for @voguemagazine!! A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Fortunately, Selena seems to have been able to find a good balance in her life, according to Times of India.

“Balance is the key. Patience. Being kind to yourself. Having grace. I think that’s important.” “My family. My little sister, who is three (keep me going). (But) a lot of the people who have pushed me down have actually motivated me. I can’t allow myself to believe the words that people are saying to me.”

Selena’s mother Mandy also pointed out that the 13-episode Netflix series dealt with a lot of issues that teens struggle with every day. She said she hoped that both children and parents could relate to the show for various reasons.

“There is a lot of really in-your-face but honest subjects, and what I’m hoping is that the parents recognize, this is what their kids go to school every day as, not want to turn away from it. They’re not going to want to see their kid in the bullies. They’re not going to want to see their kid in [the victim] Hannah, and I’m hoping it’s going to really talk to the kids when they see what’s going on with Hannah — next time they try to make that decision or choice, they remember what Hannah went through.”

A peek at a passion project I’ve been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Gomez attended the 13 Reasons Why premiere after weeks of following her new boyfriend The Weeknd on his international tour.

