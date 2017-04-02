Why The Spice Girls Need To Stop Teasing Reunion Plans Right This Instant

To the Spice Girls: kindly quit it with the reunion talk for a while, okay?

Actually, pardon me. That was a bit rude. Let’s try that again.

Dear Melanie B., Melanie C., Geri, Victoria, and Emma: please kindly quit it with the reunion talk for a while, okay? There, that’s better.

For months, I have repeatedly hoped and prayed that the whispers regarding a possible, full-on second reforming to celebrate the release of your glorious 1996 debut, “Wannabe,” would come to pass and yet, nothing solid has ever come from the rumors other than more rumors that tend to never come to pass, like the “feeling” Mel C. shared with U.K. talk show host Ray D’Arcy last Saturday night.

Say it's so! @melaniecmusic on a possible Spice Girls reunion 'I've got a sneaky feeling something might happen!' #RayDarcy pic.twitter.com/90Fwtcgg3Z — The Ray D'Arcy Show (@RTERayDarcyShow) April 1, 2017

Actually, I’m wrong; we have, in fact received some other things from the talk over the years: disappointment, confusion, more disappointment, a lame Late Show with James Corden sketch based around a 1986 movie that people barely remember, further disappointment — it’s been a recurring theme, as you can tell — and also, a leaked demo of a song that sounded like it was thrown together by a weak Spice Girls cover band.

Seriously, even the Sugar Lumps could’ve come up with something better than that, but I digress.

Now, as a fan who didn’t have much during the Spice World heyday, save for a couple of bucks to occasionally purchase Spice Girls lollipops by the bulk (they were only 50 cents, at the time) and bootleg cassette copies of their first two albums, I often found myself wishing to somehow, one day, accumulate a semi-decent amount of disposable income to, at the very least, buy a nosebleed aisle ticket seat for one of the groups’ inevitable comeback concerts that I would work tooth and nail for to experience at some point in my adult life.

So when Return of The Spice Girls, your first reunion tour, actually came to pass in 2007, I was totally… not prepared at all to participate due to lack of a job (I had, at least, obtained legal copies of Spice and Spice World by that time, so no worries there).

By the time I was 30, however, around three years later, I was completely on-track and ready to start really getting things together to make my ultimate Spice Girls wish come true, if it ever happened again, that was — and two years later, following the premiere of the Viva Forever musical on London’s West End, it seemed like it was about to.

“How could the Spice Girls not plan a reunion tour with the loving reception they received from the audience in the theater that night?,” I thought to myself. It just had to happen — and soon, right?

And it did, for all of four minutes; four awesome, Olympian-sized minutes, sure, but still, just four minutes and through a TV camera stationed somewhere in London, which was great and all — seriously, the taxi-cab entry was so amazing — but there’s ultimately a more meaningful reason as to why I needed more from you than just a one-off medley act, Spice Girls. And I guess now’s the time to explain why.

Realistically speaking, during that aforementioned period of not having much money, the Spice Girls were, for lack of better phrasing, my personal lifesavers. You see, along with lacking certain monetary riches as a young teen, I also had extremely low self-esteem and other emotionally-based confidence issues; not unlike most kids at that age, of course, but for me, it always felt a lot worse than the pain my peers went through because of the differences that were constantly mocked by others, including the ones who were being mocked for one reason or another.

As I’m sure all five of you goddesses understand, considering your popular nicknames actually came from a mean-spirited journalist who couldn’t be bothered to remember your real names — surprised to know that, other readers? — people can be really cruel sometimes, especially when they come across someone who’s a lot different than them and unsurprisingly, an African-American teenage boy growing up in the Bronx during the early-to-late 90’s who adored the beauty of the anime Sailor Moon, the joys of reading a good book at home (instead of hanging out and worrying about being shot by a random gunslinger in my neighborhood), the infancy of the internet, and the all-powerful, all-wonderful, all-encompassing music of the Spice Girls, was as different as different got back then for someone like myself.

That, Spice Girls, was my life in a nutshell, and you five women gave me everything that I could ever need to make it to the place where I am today. That kind of thing deserves a proper return of gratitude; one that can only be shown during some type of personal interaction, and the only way I can think of that possibly occurring is by standing with a crowd of my fellow “Say You’ll Be There” lovers and singing that song at the top of my lungs right back to you as you perform it on stage.

The reality of the matter is, it honestly and on some level, shockingly pains myself and every single other Spice Girls fan out every single time one of you make us think that we’re finally going to get the chance — or another chance, for some — to truly show the groundbreaking girl group that forever changed our lives and in some ways, saved them, our unbounded gratitude for everything they’ve done for us and continue to do for us as the years pass us by.

Friendship never ends, but neither does inspiration and you still inspire us to this very day, Mel B. and Mel C., Geri, Victoria, and Emma. Your time in the Spice Girls was all about promoting inner-strength and having fun with four of the best friends that you’ve ever made in this life; but on top of all of that, the Spice Girls gave us life. I partially stand here today because of the joy that your music, your performances, your always-hilarious movie (which I saw the first weekend it was released, and bought on VHS the first day it was available!) and your overall existence in this world gave to me at my lowest point.

Please, Spice Girls, if you’re going to honestly have a reunion, then have a proper and fulfilled reunion — no more false starts for the sake of making headlines, but if that’s not in the cards for you five, then I respect that, but I beg that you simply leave all us to our memories of the good times, the ones you told us never to give up on, remember?. For an unlucky few, that’s all we still really have of what was once “Spicemania.”

P.S. That last part about leaving us to our memories? I lied. Give us our second Spice Girls reunion already!

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]