Khloe Kardashian ‘Why Do You Photoshop Your Nose?’ Asks Fan, Lamar Odom Regrets

Khloe Kardashian is under the scanner for her Instagram pictures quite often, and it seems to have happened once again. This time around, her fans have pointed out that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star photoshops her nose.

DMV Vibes A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

“Why do you photoshop your nose?” asked one.

However, not everyone criticized her appearance. Some had nothing but admiration for Khloe Kardashian.

“Stop changing!!! You are beautiful,” said another.

“My darling, those eyes????????,” said another.

Khloe Kardashian has always been called out for her body. The Inquisitr reported that after she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, her fans said she looked too skinny.

“Too much photoshop,” said one fan.

“This isnt real. How skinny u r now a days????????????????????????,” said another.

Khloe Kardashian has had a very long journey when it comes to coming to terms with her body. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lost a staggering 40 pounds over a period of time. Khloe has talked about her journey time and again. Khloe has said that she used to be called the “fat one” and she’s come a long way from there. She says her divorce with Lamar Odom had made her depressed and she’d developed a very negative relationship with food. But soon, Khloe realized that her life couldn’t go on like that, and she made sure she took counsel from Gunnar Peterson, her trainer. This helped Khloe Kardashian lose weight and get her self-confidence back. She said every other person she met used to talk to her about the divorce and it was heard for her to escape it. However, she says she blocked out all the noise and it helped her lose weight.

“So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions — because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi — I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com! Our new @goodamerican Bombshell denim shorts are here! Perfect for festival season and summertime!! #GoodAmerican ???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

However, it looks like even after losing so much weight, Khloe Kardashian hasn’t been able to keep the criticism away. She used to be called out for being too heavy and now people are calling her out for being too thin. She’s also been criticized for plastic surgery. Fans often call out and say that she’s had surgery for her nose. Khloe has ruled out that she’s had any work done, especially on her nose.

Khloe Kardashian went on to say that she is not really opposed to plastic surgery, however, she says she’d only have it as the last resort.

“If you’re working out and you have a trouble area, and it’s still bothering you, then go fix it if you want. I definitely am a fan of plastic surgery. I just think you need to go through the proper channels first,” the Inquisitr reported.

Khloe Kardashian was also called out for photoshopping her thighs in a picture. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she was in an accident when she was a kid.

Meanwhile, Lamar Odom has come out saying that he regrets cheating on Khloe Kardashian while he was with her, Us Weekly reported.

“If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do,” Odom said.

Do you think Lamar Odom is responsible for his divorce with Khloe Kardashian? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]