Taylor Swift Net Worth, The Scary Reason Why She May Be Avoiding The Spotlight

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular female pop artists in the world, with an estimated net worth of about $250 Million, according to Forbes. Apart from her tours, which earned her about 200 million dollars year, Taylor Swift has sponsorship deals with companies such as Elizabeth Target, Arden, Keds, Diet Coke and Apple, which supplement her income.

Thankful for piggy back rides @lilydonaldson A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 24, 2016 at 3:57pm PST

Congratulations @taylorswift13 on the BMI Taylor Swift Award. Here's to two things that never go out of style. pic.twitter.com/zBkmVwHlqb — Diet Coke (@DietCoke) May 11, 2016

Presently aged 27, the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer has caused a fair amount of speculation on why she has been M.I.A. since Thanksgiving last year, before her recent Super Saturday Night performance in Houston. At the event, Taylor told the exhilarated fans in attendance that they were lucky, as they would be ‘attending 100 percent of this year’s tour dates’, because she was not going to have one this year.

Okay. Went to see @todrick in Kinky Boots tonight and you just need to go see it. Not trying to be bossy. But you need to. Congrats also to Haven Burton, Aaron C. Finley and the rest of that RIDICULOUSLY FLAWLESS CAST. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 23, 2016 at 9:45pm PST

BFF Ed Sheeran recently hinted at Taylor Swift taking a hiatus till December as that’s the best season for album sales. This was while on an interview with the BBC. The following was his statement in regard to this.

“Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

In May last year, Taylor Swift told Vogue that she was planning to stay away from the limelight to focus on other aspects of her life. The following was her response when asked about her immediate plans.

One of my favorite people in the world turns 30 today! I LOVE YOU @lenadunham ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8DNm1QPLvU — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 13, 2016

“I have no idea. This is the first time in ten years that I haven’t known. I just decided that after the past year, with all of the unbelievable things that happened… I decided I was going to live my life a little bit without the pressure on myself to create something… I would really like to take a little time to learn things. I have lots of short-term goals. I want to be a well-rounded person who can make a good drink. To be able to save somebody if they’re drowning… [Learn] CPR, all the various kinds of chest compressions. People tell you little tips, but that’s different from actually taking a class and getting certified.”

She also added that she was planning on learning how to change a tire. So, is learning how to make a drink and performing CPR, the only things keeping the star from major performances? Well, it seems there is much more than that. According to a report by Page Six, an obsessed Taylor Swift fan, Mohammed Jaffar, 29, intermittently lurked around her property for several months earlier this year.

When you both wear cat shirts ????@azizansari A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:31pm PST

This was apparently in an attempt to have a sit-down with Swift. And in February 6, it is reported that he was able to get into the Tribeca building where Taylor resides and could be seen on surveillance footage loitering about outside her penthouse. The following are other disturbing details outlined in the report.

” Another time, Jaffar allegedly rang Swift’s door buzzer for an hour straight in a desperate attempt to make her acquaintance. Undeterred, he returned the next day and rang the doorbell for 45 more minutes, the complaint states. In addition to the in-person approaches, Jaffar bombarded Swift’s management company with 59 calls between Jan. 27 and Feb. 16 demanding that he be put in touch with her,”

In April 2014, a fan named Nicholas T. Field went to Swift’s residence in Rhode Island to deliver a poem and letter to her mom, confessing his love for the “Shake It Off” singer. He apparently ‘manipulated’ the gate, according to her security guards.

The man was, however, not charged, but was instead taken for mental health evaluation. At the time, Taylor Swift’s representative offered a statement that pointed to the media as a contributor to such incidences, especially when it published celebrity addresses.

Such incidences are speculated to have made Taylor Swift nervous, and generally seek to live a normal life, with minimal unwarranted attention.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]