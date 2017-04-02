WWE News: Kurt Angle All But Confirms In-Ring Return With WWE

Two nights removed from his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, the legendary Kurt Angle continues to believe his in-ring career is not over.

While he has not wrestled in a WWE ring since 2006, Angle spoke with Jonathan Coachman of ESPN shortly after his induction and revealed what his future with the company will look like.

“I know I’m going to take more-or-less of an ambassador role,” Angle stated. “I do know that there’s a chance of Kurt Angle wrestling again.”

Angle, 48, has nearly five decades of wear and tear on his body along with several past run-ins with the law and self-admitted addiction issues. However, he had no problem giving his most adamant near confirmation of an in-ring future with the company he called home for parts of seven years from 1999-2006.

“I really think that Kurt Angle is not done wrestling,” Angle said. “I think it’s safe to say that I will be wrestling back in that WWE ring again.”

Since the announcement of Angle’s induction, the 1996 Olympic gold medalist has been open about his appreciation for how WWE welcomed him back. From meeting with Vince McMahon and Triple H to Friday’s induction, Angle h

Triple H — the man who called Angle to notify him of his induction — spoke on ESPN’s Cheap Heat(h/t William Windsor of Wrestling Inc) recently about the possibility of Angle wrestling inside a WWE ring. He did not rule out the possibility but was realistic about everything that would need to happen to facilitate the move.

“Yeah, but I think that we were very clear with Kurt, I’ve been very clear with Kurt in every conversation on this topic, it’s a proving ground, right? So he did a lot of great things and there’s a lot of time under the table, a lot of baggage, all those things. It just comes back down to, “let’s get together—let’s see how it goes. If it goes well for you and it goes well for us, and everything is great, then, we see where it goes from there.

“We’re not going to say, ‘never.’ Kurt would have to go through a lot of physical requirements to be able to be allowed to return to the ring. And I know that angers fans, but that’s us looking after the well-being of talent in general whether they like that or dislike that. That’s the facts.”

During a recent appearance at Wizard World Cleveland (h/t Frank Palmer of ScreenGeek), Angle reiterated his desire to be a wrestler inside a WWE ring again. However, much like Triple H, he was realistic about the situation; a nearly 50-year-old man with years of neck issues and personal issues that would need to be under control.

“I was just surprised that I got this induction before I retired. I think it’s a great idea, a great concept on WWE’s part. They haven’t told me if I’m going to wrestle again, but, you know, never say never in WWE. I’m pretty sure that I will. It’s kind of rare to be inducted first and then possibly wrestle afterward, but I get it,” he said.

“You have to remember—I’ve been gone 11 years. I kind of missed a generation of people that don’t know who I am. This is a better way for them to get to know who Kurt Angle is—before Kurt Angle could possibly get in the ring. I haven’t talked to Triple H or Vince McMahon about wrestling, that will occur after the Hall of Fame, and we’ll see what happens.”

Whether it be an on-screen general manager, oft-used special attraction wrestler, or an ambassador, Angle seems consigned to any role WWE presents him.

