Roman Reigns Comments On His Match With The Undertaker At ‘WrestleMania 33’

Arguably the biggest match at tonight’s WrestleMania show is The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns. The original plan for the show as to have Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar be the main event, but, it now looks like Undertaker and Reigns are set to go on last tonight in Orlando. Why? Well, because some people believe that this will be The Deadman’s retirement match. Of course, we hear that every year, but this could finally be the year where the 52 year old WWE legend hangs it up.

On Friday, Roman Reigns spoke with fellow ex-WWE Champion Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, where he discussed his WrestleMania match with The Undertaker.

“I’m just grateful. I’ve been able to do so much cool stuff. I don’t know what’s gonna happen [this year], and I don’t know what’s gonna happen next year for [The Undertaker], but I can’t imagine that he has too many left. Just to be able to share the ring with him, to be in WrestleMania, like, I’m gonna be able to say that I wrestled The Undertaker at WrestleMania. It’s a bucket list thing. It’s hard to describe. I’m excited. He’s done it for a long time, and he’s had some rough ones, but I wanna go out there and just hold that standard, and be able to set that bar with him, and do something that no one’s seen him do before.”

WWE is well-aware that the live crowd will heavily boo Roman Reigns during his match with The Undertaker. Also, most are expecting Reigns to win, as WWE is planning on doing a one-year build to a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Reigns at next year’s show in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Reigns was heavily booed at Friday’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and he’ll likely be booed even more heavily if he does end up beating The Undertaker. But, if The Undertaker is planning on retiring, then it only makes sense for Reigns to pick up the win.

Some have been predicting a heel turn for Reigns at tonight’s event, but, also during his appearance on Jericho’s podcast, he explained why he isn’t interested in being a heel, even if everyone in the audience is booing him.

“The thing is, if I turn heel, I’m just gonna do what’s already been done. Why not just be me? No one’s ever been like me. This is uncharted territory. I could be anything I want it to be, so why put myself on one side of it? Why not just dabble? Why not have the full range?”

If Reigns and Undertaker does end up going on last, then this will be the third consecutive WrestleMania where Reigns appeared in the main event. Also, if plans don’t end up being changed for next year’s show, he’ll be in the show’s main event for a fourth straight year.

There is a rumor going around which suggests that Reigns will be moved to SmackDown following WrestleMania, and that AJ Styles will be sent to Raw. So, it’ll be interesting to see how they get to Reigns vs. Lesnar next year if Reigns gets moved over to the blue brand. Of course, WWE could always move Lesnar over to SmackDown as well, but with him being favored to win Raw’s main title tonight, it doesn’t look like he’s going to change brands anytime soon.

As of right now, we don’t know what the plan is for Reigns following WrestleMania. Even if The Undertaker doesn’t retire following tonight’s show, he’ll likely leave for a while, thus his feud with Reigns will come to an end.

