‘Scandal’ Season 6 Episode 9: Huck Should Live, Cast Member Gives Out Spoilers

Scandal Season 6 Episode 9 might be a tricky one for its fans. Huck was shot in Episode 8, and his life is now in terrible danger. This is not the first time he was betrayed by his girlfriend. But, this time it’s much more critical, as the girlfriend that had betrayed him shot him as well. There is one more aspect of it that may make the situation even worse. Abby might have issued the order for the hit. While fans have been really worried about Huck’s survival, here comes an update from a cast member. It’s none other than Guillermo Diaz, the actor who plays Huck on the ABC series.

“I have given this country my heart. I have given this country my soul.” #Scandal pic.twitter.com/c73mcIlmT0 — Scandal (@ScandalABC) April 2, 2017

During the initial period, Huck thought it was Meg who was somehow linked to the shadowy group controlling Rowan, played by Joe Morton. Huck’s new flame, played by Phoebe Neidhardt, played the role of a double agent excellently. Huck and Olivia, played by Kerry Washington, disclosed the fact that Chelsea Kurtz’s character Jennifer Fields was alive. Nevertheless, on Scandal Season 6 Episode 8, Meg killed Jennifer. Moreover, she shot Huck thrice, which put the latter’s life in serious trouble. Now, Episode 9 will decide if he is going to live or not.

Actor Guillermo Diaz has given a critical update about Scandal Season 6 Episode 9 and the character he plays, Huck. Even though he wants people to “wait and see” what happens to the fan favorite, his update must give a fresh new hope to his fans.

“There’s hope for Huck.”

The actor has told Entertainment Weekly about Huck’s past. He also said that his past record should give him the strength for recovery.

“He’s a former trained killer spy who lived in a hole for three months,” Diaz said. “He’s been through a whole hell of a lot, so I’m hoping that he will have that inner strength to make it through this.”

Now, Diaz is not the only cast member who gave out spoilers for the upcoming episode. Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby, has talked about Scandal Season 6 Episode 9 that will come on coming Thursday, which will take viewers back to Election Night. This time, it will be viewed from Abby’s perspective. Darby said that viewers would see what made Abby take the decisions she took on various occasions. She said the episode would throw more light on incidents related to Election Night, such as Frankie Vargas.

If Huck dies and it turns out the Abby was responsible for it, the rest of OPA might feel betrayed. Katie Lowes, who plays Quinn Perkins, believes fans should be more concerned about Abby. If she is behind the attack on Huck, she says the reaction will be “not good” and a “very strong not happy.”

Cast member Kerry Washington says her character Olivia responds to what Abby has done. According to her, when she read that page, she felt so shocked that it made her cry.

Scandal Season 6 Episode 9 will air on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Some forces of power can’t be handled so easily. #Scandal pic.twitter.com/f7uIsiOOkJ — Scandal (@ScandalABC) March 31, 2017

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards]