Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Breakup To Air On ‘KUWTK’?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly split and it’s possible that we may see the emotional moment unfold in a future episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. There’s no official word yet on when the particular scene will be aired on the reality show but if the recent episodes are any indication chances are it will be happening soon.

Hindustan Times reports that Kim and her mother Kris Jenner filmed the split with West for KUWTK, and that the breakup had been nothing short of emotional.

“Kim and her mother Kris Jenner have filmed a scene already where Kim breaks up with Kanye. They were both crying as the cameras rolled,” a source told Ace Showbiz.

In the clip, Kim Kardashian reportedly confided with her mother about the difficulties she and Kanye West have been having in their marriage. Kim said that things are not working out despite their sincere efforts to save the marriage, hence the breakup with West.

“Kim thinks she and Kanye need time apart,” the source added.

West and Kardashian’s relationship has been on the rocks since the latter was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. The experience traumatized Kim so much that she kept herself indoors and stayed away from social media for some time after. Of course, this meant that she won’t be able to come with West on his Saint Pablo tour. Wanting her husband to stay by her side while she’s still recovering from the traumatic Paris incident, Kim became pissed when West proceeded to go on with the tour, as reported by Perez Hilton.

“Kim is fed up. They’ve been bickering constantly – she didn’t want Kanye to do the tour in the first place. She wanted him by her side as she recovered from her traumatic robbery in Paris. She lost days with him while he’s touring and then he made a rash decision to end the concert after ten minutes and go on a rant.”

Everybody knows what happened next. West, while on tour, suffered a mental breakdown and gothospitalized for psychiatric evaluation. A source for Page Six explained the circumstances that have led to Kanye West’s nervous breakdown.

“He’s having a nervous breakdown. He’s surrounded by all these crazy people, but there’s nobody he listens to or who can rein him in. He’s spiraling further and further out of control. Basically everything crazy he does is ‘art’ — canceling his tour is ‘art’ — he is becoming more and more unpredictable. His state of mind goes back a long way, perhaps to the death of his mother, which he never got over. That combined with his chaotic life — he often stays up and works for 48 hours at a time when he’s on, and calls his team at 3 a.m. Kanye needs a stronger support system, he needs to take some time to fall to the ground and start from scratch again. He’s so talented, but he’s his own worst enemy.”

Kim Kardashian, for her part, decided at the time to forget about her recent spat with Kanye West to support her husband in his time of difficulty. However, supporting another person, even if that person is her husband, while she’s still recovering from trauma may have taken an emotional toll on her.

“We’re all really worried about Kim – no one has been able to get hold of her since it happened. Kim got through her ordeal [in Paris] without losing her mind and now she has to deal with Kanye losing his. She has to take care of him when really, she needs taking care of herself. She’s still not fully recovered and now she has to deal with this. It’s a complete mess.”

So even while Kim had to assume the role of a supportive wife to Kanye, she was in reality still harboring some deep-seated resentment towards her husband.

“She wants him to grow up and really be a man, stop throwing tantrums and thinking throwing a tantrum on stage is more important than being with your children, especially after she just went through this horrible ordeal.”

For months now, there had been numerous reports suggesting that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are on the verge of divorce. While it’s still too early to say exactly if the reports were true, the aforementioned insider accounts do paint a consistent picture of what may have led to the rumored divorce.

Do you think we’re about to witness the rumored breakup between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West unfold in a future episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Do you think they can still salvage their marriage despite the circumstances?

