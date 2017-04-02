Bella Thorne: From Burt’s Bees To Buxom Cosmetics Babe

Bella Thorne is a Buxom babe. She loves to show off her body in her Snapchat and Instagram posts. She also loves beauty. She’s always switching up her look whenever it comes to her hair, makeup, or body modifications. Back in March, Bella was announced as the new face for Buxom Cosmetics. Bella is the perfect women since she loves to rock bold looks and sexy styles in her social media posts.

Bella Thorne has become Hollywood’s newest “it” girl and social media queen. Buxom Cosmetics just announced its #BandofBabes campaign, a social media queen led by Thorne, who is hailed the “queen babe.” In her new role, Thorne will appear in the brand’s digital campaigns, social media accounts, and developing social media content.

ur on my mind ???????? #throwback #tb A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

“At Buxom we’re big, we’re bold, we’re sexy and like Bella we don’t shy from self-expression, there’s nothing subtle about us,” said Serena Giovi, Senior Vice President, Global Buxom at Shiseido Americas Corporation told Beauty Packaging. “Bella is a social superstar and total style chameleon like all of us Buxom babes, she’ll be sharing her best Buxom looks directly with fans – it’s the perfect partnership.”

“I live my life in full color and being a Buxom babe is a true expression of who I am,” Bella told Women’s Wear Daily. “I love to do it big and that attracted me to the brand, we are going to have so much fun together.”

Peep @buxomcosmetics’ IG story to watch me slay behind the scenes of our new collab ❤️???????? #ad A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

The 19-year-old has a combined 31 million social media followers. She’s known for her honest approach to life and her extroverted personality. Thorne has maintained a deep connection with her fans on her Twitter account. She’s been working on a series of projects in 2017 and can be seen in Freeform’s new series, Famous In Love, on April 18.

According to Hollywood Life, Bella is also a brand ambassador for Biore’s acne line. She has been open and honest about her ongoing struggles with acne. She doesn’t want to make it look as if she has perfect skin. Bella is honest about her imperfections as she is with her body hair. Bella previously worked with Burt’s Bees on their line of lipsticks and other skincare products.

Last year, Thorne teamed up with Burt’s Bees for their social media campaign. The #LoveYourNature campaign encouraged her fans to embrace their skin and what makes them beautiful. It also encourages people to use natural and plant-based skincare products. Thorne opened up to Teen Vogue about why she wanted to work with the beauty brand.

#throwback to last night when we saw #getout that shit was off the charts!! Who else has seen it? @jordanpeele A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:16am PST

“Well I love their new lipsticks, but what I really wanted to focus on was to love yourself and love your own nature. I wanted everyone to use the #LoveYourNature hashtag to tweet or Instagram what they love most about themselves. We spend too much time saying what we don’t like about ourselves, and I want to focus on all those things about yourself.”

Bella revealed to Refinery29 about what products she uses on her skin. She swore by Sisley’s plant-based cleanser, Burt’s Bees towelettes, Tazorac cream, and Kate Somerville toner. Just last month, Bella Snapchatted her experience to Kate Somerville’s spa in Beverly Hills where she got a chemical peel. She documented every part of her journey – even the moment when her face started to peel.

#cheers from me and my chemical peel!! It's a good day to have your face peeling off 😉 #lizard #drinkingwater #humpday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:45am PST

“I use a Kate Somerville toner – I just spray it all over my face in the morning and whenever my face is sweaty – and I really love their oxygen spray, it’s really dope,” Thorne said. “I usually don’t go out with makeup on, I will have something on my lips, but for my skin, I like to leave it natural.”

Bella has been playing up with her look a lot more lately. She’s been seen rocking more makeup on her social media accounts. Since the actress is growing up, so is her fan base. So it makes sense as to why she made the move from Burt’s Bees to Buxom Cosmetics.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]