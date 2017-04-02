Donald Trump Has Made A Habit Of Calling Chuck Todd ‘Sleepy Eyes’

Just how many times has President Donald Trump referred to NBC News political director Chuck Todd as “sleepy eyes?”

As Entertainment Weekly, reminds us – Donald Trump is a man with a habit of obsessing over a few choice phrases. The media outlet proceeds to refer to it as Trump’s phrase vault and mentions phrases such as “lock her up,” “fake news,” and “crooked Hillary,” which are three phrases the POTUS has said a fair amount of times.

The phrase “sleepy eyes,” however, appears to be another phrase in Trump’s phrase vault. Entertainment Weekly notes that Donald Trump has made a habit of referring to NBC News political director Chuck Todd as sleepy eyes for roughly five years now.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump pulled his “sleepy eyes” phrase from his personal vault and attacked Chuck Todd for talking about what he claims is a fake story between Donald and Russia while sweeping the story about Obama’s surveillance scandal under the rug. The original tweet which has been retweeted nearly 20,000 times and favorited almost 70,000 times can be viewed below.

When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

Donald Trump actually had so much to say about the media pushing “fake news” about the connection between him and Russia that he couldn’t fit it all in one tweet.

It is the same Fake News Media that said there is "no path to victory for Trump" that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

The attack of Chuck Todd as “sleepy eyes” started in October of 2012 when Donald Trump slammed the reporter for no traction. He then vowed to mention Chuck Todd any time the reporter unfairly mentioned Trump in a news story.

It's great that sleepy eyes @chucktodd gets no traction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2012

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd — whenever you mention me unfairly I will likewise mention you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

A year later, Donald Trump pulled out the “sleepy eyes” phrase again when he slammed Chuck Todd as having the “dumbest voice” in politics and claimed the reporter was simply angry with him.

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd—one of the dumbest voices in politics– is angry that I’m doing @ThisWeekABC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2013

Donald Trump slammed Todd a second time that day for looking at his finances claiming that the reporter should have congratulated him after he was done snooping around.

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd, when looking at my financial filings, should’ve said “Great job Mr. Trump, Sir.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2013

Trump didn’t have much to say about “sleepy eyes” in 2014, but in 2015 Donald claimed to have heard a rumor that Chuck Todd was going to be fired because he had “low ratings.” He then proceeded to call Chuck a “loser.”

Word is that @NBCNews is firing sleepy eyes Chuck Todd in that his ratings on Meet the Press are setting record lows. He's a real loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2015

A few days later, Trump took to Twitter to take a few more jabs at Chuck Todd. Referring to him as “sleepy eyes” in every single tweet.

I am convinced that sleepy eyes Chuck Todd was only a placeholder for someone else at Meet the Press. He bombed, franchise in ruins! @nbc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2015

Apprentice = big hit. Miss Universe = Big hit. I always get big ratings. If I hosted Meet the Press instead of Sleepy Eyes,a smash! @NBCNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2015

A week later, Trump brought up the same topic in order to take another jab at “sleepy eyes” Chuck Todd.

Word is that Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd, who has failed so badly with Meet the Press, will be taking over for now irrelevant Brian Williams! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2015

Five months later, the POTUS brought up the same topic – again – and questioned what was taking so long regarding the decision to fire Chuck Todd.

I hear that sleepy eyes @chucktodd will be fired like a dog from ratings starved Meet The Press? I can't imagine what is taking so long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

A week later Trump took another hit at Todd by comparing him to another news outlet and reporter claiming the other outlet was “much smarter” than Chuck and NBC News.

Between the years of 2012 and today, Donald Trump has taken a number of jabs at NBC reporter Chuck Todd referring to him as “sleepy eyes” every single time. Other instances of the attack can be seen below.

I have over seven million hits on social media re Crooked Hillary Clinton. Check it out Sleepy Eyes, @MarkHalperin @NBCPolitics — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2016

Wow, sleepy eyes @chucktodd is at it again. He is do totally biased. The things I am saying are correct. – far better vision than the others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2016

Sleepy Eyes @chucktodd owes @jack_welch an apology. Jack is right on unemployment–the new jobless claims make 7.8% an impossibility. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Sleepy eyes Chuck Todd, a man with so little touch for politics, is at it again.He could not have watched my standing ovation speech in N.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2016

For those wondering what the NBC reporter thinks of being constantly attacked by Donald Trump, he does tend to make some sort of reply to the attacks. The only difference is he doesn’t usually attack back or even tag Trump in his posts. He just makes it clear that he is referring to something Trump had said.

On Saturday, Chuck Todd reassured everyone that he slept well even though he stayed up late. He also commented on the fact that he didn’t feel sleepy at all. His actual tweet can be seen below.

For those wondering, I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the #msstate upset of UConn. #cowbell. Don't feel sleepy at all though — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 1, 2017

Trump has been dealing with 'Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd' spewing inaccurate news for a long time. Take a look at this clip from 2011????#FAKENEWS pic.twitter.com/JBJQ5pa2Pa — USA Association (@USAAssociation) April 1, 2017

