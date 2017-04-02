‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jake Reaches Out To Franco – Jason Rages

General Hospital spoilers show that Jake Webber (Hudson West) wants and needs Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) in his life no matter that his dad Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) doesn’t like it. The problem is, Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is trapped in the middle. Liz doesn’t want Jason to take her to court over custody but there’s more tension coming soon because Jake reaches out to Franco.

Jake Contacts Franco

We saw on Friday’s General Hospital when Franco got a text from Jake, he smiled but didn’t respond. The text said, “See you tomorrow. Can’t wait to do more drawing.” That’s sweet and shows just why Jason needs to back off of letting Franco stay in Jake’s life. There are no General Hospital spoilers yet on whether or not Franco replies back to Jake, but that’s not the only message Jake sends say GH spoilers from Soap She Knows.

Next week, another General Hospital spoiler says Jake reaches out to Franco again but this time it’s a cryptic message that leaves Franco stunned. Of course, Franco will go directly to Liz with the text because he’s concerned but Franco is also trying to respect Liz’s wishes and worries about Jason’s demands. Is this Jake texting while in one of his “trance” moments? Will Franco respond out of concern?

Jake wants to see Franco, will he reply? Or will he ignore based on Jason's anger? Feel bad for Jake… #GH pic.twitter.com/2Q8GjSzpFf — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) April 1, 2017

Sam Feeds Jason’s Doubt

Jason was initially in denial about the concerns Franco and Liz had about Jake and then Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) backed up Jason’s suspicions and agreed with him. To be fair, General Hospital history hasn’t been kind to Sam when it comes to interactions with Franco, so who can blame her? But this is not Franco being strange – there is legitimately a problem with Jake.

Jason doubted the scarecrow drawing when Liz and Franco showed it to him but then on Friday’s General Hospital, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) confirmed that there was a scarecrow on Cassadine Island in the olive grove. That stunned Jason because it meant he couldn’t deny any longer that Liz and Franco’s concerns are valid. Will he ease up now on Friz?

Cutting Franco Out Could Hurt Jake

The other thing Jason hasn’t considered yet on General Hospital is that cutting Franco out of Jake’s life could do more harm than good. We saw on Friday’s GH that Liz and Jason arranged to get Jake into therapy with Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery). It seems like Jason should hear what Andre has to say about Franco’s impact on Jake and whether he’s a help or hindrance.

As of now, Jake loves Franco and considers him an important part of his life. The last thing Jake needs is more upheaval in his life. General Hospital spoilers predict Franco won’t be able to ignore Jake’s strange message even if it runs him afoul of Jason. If Franco has a choice between angering Jason and helping Jake, Franco will do what’s best for Jake even if Jason hates him because of it.

What’s Going On With Jake?

General Hospital spoilers say there is much more to discover about Jake’s time on Cassadine Island. Andrea Savo, the actress that played island girl Daphne, was back on the GH set and shared a photo of herself at “The Prospect Studios” and captioning it “Someone’s got a secret…” This means that Daphne should play into the Jake and the scarecrow storyline.

What’s strange is that when Daphne was last on General Hospital and quizzed by Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) about the embryo, they never asked her about Jake. Daphne’s been living there a long time – seems like she should have some good intel on the kid. Maybe she was even one of his babysitters…

Daphne is back. Is she in PC or do they go to her? #GH pic.twitter.com/UQclyUpget — BellheartsGH ???????????? (@bellqbanita) March 31, 2017

There is still lots to come on this story and it doesn’t look like closure is coming anytime soon. Jason is still in Port Charles judging by the latest General Hospital spoilers that run out as late as April 14 when he’s at an Easter egg hunt with his kids. It’s looking more and more like Cassadine Island and Jake’s mysterious past will be the subject of May sweeps judging from the latest General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]