Kylie Jenner, Tyga Breakup News: Kim, Khloe Helping Her Find ‘Perfect Rebound’

Kylie Jenner’s sisters are supporting her through her rumored breakup with rapper boyfriend Tyga, with their ultimate plan calling for them to help her find the “perfect rebound.”

After several years of being off and on, the teenage reality TV star and her much older hip-hop boyfriend are rumored to again be on the outs, with him having recently moved out of her Hidden Hills estate.

“Kylie’s sisters have agreed that the best way for her to move on from Tyga for good is to start dating again,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They have all agreed to find her the perfect rebound.”

It seems anyone’s guess just who the Kardashian women might have in mind, with Khloe reportedly having ruled out rappers as potential suitors, only to be overruled by Kim.

“Kim vetoed that decision because she says she found a pretty good one,” a source said of Kanye West’s better half.

As it is, Kylie is rumored to be struggling with the breakup and the reality that she and Tyga are now living separate lives.

“Kylie is finding comfort in her friends as she deals with her relationship issues,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Tyga is rumored to be working on new music that may or may not touch upon his struggles with Jenner.

“Monday 2 new songs,” he recently tweeted, not offering any further hint about what fans can expect.”

Over the years, the two have experienced several breakups, only to always find their way back to one another.

Part of their issue this time is said to revolve around Jenner coming to feel that her much older boyfriend was taking advantage of her financially.

“Kylie feels like she needs a break from Tyga’s mooching ways as well as all the baby mama drama with Chyna,” said a source. “Kylie saw what happened to Rob [Kardashian] and Chyna and now she is hitting the brakes on her and Tyga before she falls into a messy situation with him too. The latest social media outburst from Chyna only made Kylie feel more secure in her decision to lean away from Tyga.”

In times past, the “Rack City” rapper has always been prominently featured on Jenner’s Snapchat story and Instagram page, but that all changed recently and he remains conspicuously absent from her platforms. In addition, the two haven’t been publicly seen together for weeks now.

Over that time, Tyga’s ex, Blac Chyna, has again become an issue for the two, recently going on a Snapchat rant on March 29, where she slammed her ex for allegedly not paying child support and intimating to people that she was interested in reconciling with him.

Chyna also has a child with Rob Kardashian, though the two of them have also grown estranged until recently when they posted intimate photos of the two of them together on social media.

Jenner and the rapper also split roughly a year ago amid rumors of his infidelity.

Shortly after that, she was spied hanging out with fellow rapper PartyNextDoor, fueling speculation that she had moved on and the two of them were then an item.

Around that same time, the two were also spotted in Hollywood together, where they visited the TCL Chinese Theatre and a Russell Simmons’ All Def Comedy Live event.

Several media outlets reported back then that Kylie and Tyga were not speaking and she had returned to momager Kris Jenner’s Calabasas, California, estate.

In a subsequent video, she later reflected on her relationship.

“I don’t know. I love really hard. I think that is enough from me for Snapchat tonight.”

[Featured Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images]