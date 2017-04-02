Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Keep Fans Guessing After Kissing On Snapchat

Is a Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian reunion happening right on social media? After reports that Rob and Chyna have been feuding over his friendship with Tyga, it looks like the on-again, off again couple didn’t take long to kiss and make up. Despite ending their engagement not long ago, it looks like Rob and Chyna are at least getting along and possibly even getting back together.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian spent some time together on Saturday, assumedly so he could clock some hours with his daughter Dream Kardashian. That’s not the part that has everyone scratching their heads, though. It was the other part where, according to E! Online, Blac Chyna shared videos on Snapchat that were filled with herself and Rob loving all over each other. Based on the PDA-filled Snap sessions, it’s looking like Rob and Chyna are not beefing nearly as hard as previously thought.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

After all, how mad can you be at your baby daddy to be sitting on his lap, on camera, to the tune of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble?” Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are looking so cozy in the social media shares that some fans are wondering if they have reconciled or if this is just an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank. They did share the multiple posts on that fateful day that makes us question literally everything.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Another thing worth questioning is that if they are really back together, what is Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s motivation? Keep in mind that Rob and Chyna’s reality show Rob & Chyna is hanging in the balance. Late last year the show was renewed for Season 2 but that all hinged on the pair staying together and working toward their wedding, which would undoubtedly get a special. While Rob & Chyna has been put on hold, if the real-life pair don’t get it together and get back together, their reality show will be canceled for good.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Blac Chyna knows this and she doesn’t want to give up her time on TV. She has even commented recently that she and Rob are “fighting for each other” which is odd because it really looks like they are fighting with each other pretty much every time they get a camera involved.

Right now it looks like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna don’t know what they are to each other. They aren’t totally together but recently they made it clear that they aren’t really done with each other either. Likewise, the Kardashian family said as recently as February that they also don’t know the status of Rob and Chyna’s relationship and that they just want Rob to be happy.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Fast forward to late last week and Blac Chyna was on Snapchat blasting Tyga for being a “b***h” and not paying child support. She also went off because Tyga was reportedly talking to Rob, telling him that she had been in his ear, suggesting they get back together. It turns out that everything Tyga tells Rob, he repeats right back to Chyna which is very telling about his own loyalty despite having buddied up to Tyga amid his split with Kylie Jenner.

It’s not clear how long Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian will remain friendly this time around or if they’ve really even reconciled. Keep in mind that these masters of reality TV could just be messing with everyone, knowing that a little PDA goes a long way in terms of headlines.

Morning A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

Do you think Rob and Chyna are really back together or is their recent Snapchat PDA just another publicity stunt or a way to get their on-hold reality series Rob & Chyna back on the air? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]