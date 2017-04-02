Bernie Sanders Aims Jabs At Hillary Clinton And Democratic Party At Rally

Donald Trump is not the only one touring the nation to rally support for future political endeavors. On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren attended a rally in Boston for the Our Revolution organization, reports the Boston Globe. The Guardian reports that Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump have another thing in common, they both aimed jabs at Hillary Clinton in their most recent rallies.

Senator Sanders also took some aims at the Democratic Party, saying he had some ideas on how to improve the party as it is now. But he also sent some jabs Hillary Clinton’s way.

The Guardian reports that Senator Bernie Sanders revived an election 2016 bone of contention for Trump supporters. That was the awkward moment when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton referred to Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables.” That Bernie Sanders is jabbing Hillary Clinton after a completed election cycle, but while rallying, may hint at the notion that Sanders suspects he will be running against Hillary Clinton again in the future.

In a rally for the Democratic Party and for the group, Our Revolution, Senator Sanders went far enough to even support Trump supporters and defend them.

“Some people think the people who voted for Trump are racists and sexists and homophobes and deplorable folks. I don’t agree, because I’ve been there.”

Our Revolution is a group established after Bernie Sanders’ strong uprising during the 2016 election. The aim of the group is to, as Senator Sanders puts it, “create a Democratic party that is not the party of the liberal elite but of the working class of this country.”

Senator Sanders says that the 2020 election will focus on the Democratic Party working to win those working class voters back, in the rust-belt states that Hillary Clinton lost. But she did not lose them by much, with the 2016 election tipping on only 70,000 votes across the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Had those states been aware of the Trump Russia controversy currently rocking the White House and Trump Administration, the results of those 70,000 votes may have been entirely different. Although Senator Sanders is taking aim at Hillary Clinton again, he stands on the side of the current sets of facts and has harsh words for Donald Trump when it comes to Russia, according to a recent tweet.

What hold does Russia have over President Trump? pic.twitter.com/Qk0mvxAMIk — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 31, 2017

Friday’s rally, however, was all about the new Democratic Party that Senator Sanders wants to build, and he’s appearing with Senator Elizabeth Warren to make those claims. At 75-years-old, Senator Sanders is not showing signs of slowing down in politics any time soon, which will be good news to his large base of supporters.

“Let me tell you something else some of you might not agree with. It wasn’t that Donald Trump won the election, it was that the Democratic party lost the election.”

There is, of course, the now every day household chatter of Trump’s ties to Russia being a key factor in why the Democrats lost the election. But the jabs at Hillary Clinton by Senator Sanders continued.

“We need a party that is a grassroots party, where candidates are talking to working people not spending their time raising money for the wealthy and the powerful. And when we do that, when we transform the Democratic party, we transform America.”

Senator Sanders appeared with Senator Elizabeth Warren in another switch of politics after a brutally divided election, an election that showed clear gaps and divides in both the Republican and Democratic parties. When Senator Warren backed Hillary Clinton instead of Bernie Sanders, it was not well received by Sanders, or his supporters.

But Elizabeth Warren, who will be up for re-election in 2018, has a progressive platform built on social policy and a wide base that matches Senators Sanders. In addition to beefing up support for the working class, Senator Sanders is also still asking for free college tuition and health care for everyone in America, reports the Boston Globe.

When Senator Elizabeth Warren took the podium on Friday, the Boston Globe reports that she also hinted that the working class is where she will focus her next political run.

“We believe that democracy is not for sale, that we must overturn Citizens United, we must return this government to the people, and that’s why I wanted to be here with my friend, Bernie Sanders.”

Support for Bernie Sanders has not died down at all since the election, as noted by the drowning out of Elizabeth Warren’s voice in group chants of “Bernie! Bernie!” throughout the rally. The Boston Globe reports that despite their past differences, Senator Sanders had kind words for Senator Warren at the rally.

“You can tell the quality of a person by the enemies she makes. And to her credit, Elizabeth Warren has made some wonderful enemies.”

The rally was held at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, in a replica of the Senate chamber, and was attended by 1,600 people. When asked if he was making a presidential run again, Senator Sanders declined to comment and pivoted to his most common talking points.

“Too often the media gets involved in, what I call, political gossip. The issue of today, in my view, is to try to address some of the concerns that I raised about a collapsing middle class, massive levels of income inequality, being the only major country not to guarantee health care. That’s what we focus on.”

If Senator Sanders runs again in 2020, he will be 78-years-old. And although jabbing Hillary Clinton is something Sanders has in common with Trump, he sent some jabs Trump’s way as well, calling him a liar and a fraud.

“The only problem is that Donald Trump lied. He told the American people during his campaign one thing, and the day after he was inaugurated he began to move this country in a very different way.”

Senator Sanders also focused on immigration and prison reform, with Senator Elizabeth Warren backing him up. You can watch the entire rally here.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has had a strong base herself for many years, one which was revitalized when she was told to sit down on the Senate floor when trying to read a letter by Coretta Scott King. The hashtag #ShePersisted arose in her honor. It is clear that Senator Warren is not hanging up her hat any time soon. What will happen with Bernie Sanders’ political future remains to be seen, but he is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon either.

