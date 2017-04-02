Chris Brown Kicks Off 2017 Concert Tour Despite Losing 50 Cent As A Guest Star

Chris Brown officially kicked-off the start of his U.S.-based “The Party Tour” on Friday and, despite losing previously announced tour guest star, 50 Cent, to scheduling conflicts earlier this week, has since received rave reviews from concert attendees regarding the quality and level of excitement surrounding the show.

The start of Breezy’s “The Party Tour” began on March 31 in Baltimore with a show at the Royal Farms Arena, where Brown was joined by guest stars Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G. According to concertgoers, Chris Brown kicked off the show with an electrifying entrance to his track, “Wrist,” where he could be seen descending from the ceiling while showing off his signature backflips and entertaining guests while singing upside down, Rap-Up reports.

From there, Chris Brown took on some of the biggest hits of his discography, including tracks like “Take You Down,” “Time for Love,” “Back to Sleep,” alongside more recent hits such as “Grass Ain’t Greener” and his latest single, “Privacy.”

After being joined onstage by guest star Fabolous for their joint track, “She Wildin’,” in addition to showing off his best acrobatic skills with some trapeze work during his performance of “Drunk Texting,” Breezy closed the show with energetic dance hits such as “Kriss Kross” and “Party.”

On Saturday, Chris Brown took to Instagram to tease his upcoming concert appearance in New Jersey, where he later opted to share a few tour photos from his show including a sultry guitar solo during his performance of “Take You Down” as well as some of his Cirque du Soleil moves from his dazzling entrance.

For Sunday evening’s show, Chris Brown will travel to Boston where he’ll perform at TD Garden before making his way to Charlotte, NC’s Spectrum Center on April 4.

The news comes just days after it was revealed that 50 Cent, who was previously advertised as one of several guest stars intended to appear on Breezy’s “The Party Tour,” would not be going forward with the concert tour as planned due to scheduling conflicts.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent reportedly backed out of Chris Brown’s “The Party Tour” last minute due to a dispute over the amount of financial compensation that he was expected to receive for participating in the tour, however, 50 Cent has since spoken out against the allegations to clarify that he will not be partaking in the tour due to scheduling conflicts with his work on the upcoming film, Den of Thieves.

The recent reports allege that sources close to Chris Brown’s tour revealed that initial conversations between Breezy and 50 Cent’s camp were successful in agreeing on a fee for the rapper’s participation in “The Party Tour,” however, when it came time for both sides to sign contracts for the gig, Live Nation and 50 were “hundreds of thousands of dollars apart” on their previously agreed-upon terms for the concert.

The report further notes that there was “an attempt to negotiate,” however, that 50 “walked” approximately two weeks before the start of the tour’s kick-off despite the rapper having been included in promotional materials for the tour up until last week.

In response to the allegations, as well as fan backlash on social media over the rapper’s last minute exit from “The Party Tour,” 50 Cent took to his own personal Instagram account to clarify his decision to back out of the tour while adding that there are no ill-feelings between him and Chris Brown over his decision to drop the tour.

“I would never say my friends can’t afford me,” 50 Cent began in his Instagram post. “This run wasn’t handled correctly, I’m still on set filming Den of Thieves. #effenvodka.”

While Chris Brown hasn’t spoken out about 50 Cent’s exit from “The Party Tour,” the singer has also been busy dealing with negative press surrounding his upcoming court date with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, who filed a restraining order against in February after claiming that Breezy had verbally threatened her life and physically abused her during their on-again, off-again relationship.

