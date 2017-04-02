‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: What Can We Expect From ‘Doomworld’ Finale?

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow will be closing out its second season next week with an episode entitled “Doomworld.” As regular viewers of Legends of Tomorrow will realize, this title refers to the fact that two episodes ago the Reverse-Flash-led Legion of Doom managed to alter reality using the Spear of Destiny, remaking the world to their liking. So what can we expect from the finale?

Last week on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Last week’s episode had the team recovering their memories of the “real” reality after Mick/Heat Wave had yet another change of heart and decided he made a mistake in handing the Spear of Destiny over to the Legion of Doom.

Unfortunately for the Legends of Tomorrow squad, the Reverse-Flash, aka Eobard Thawne, managed to toss the Spear into a super incinerator he had forced Professor Stein to construct for him. With the Spear gone, there was supposedly no way for the Legends to change reality back to what it was supposed to be.

But It Is a Time Travel Show

The fly in the ointment for Thawne’s dastardly scheme is that Legends of Tomorrow is a time travel show. This means that no matter how screwed up things might get; the Legends can always go back in time and do a do-over. And as it turns out, that’s exactly what they’re planning.

The closing scenes of last week’s episode showed the stranded team pondering the possibility of going back to the point where they lost the Spear of Destiny in World War I – while hanging out with J.R.R. Tolkien in the trenches – to prevent the Legion of Doom from getting the Spear.

Also, Rip Hunter has apparently gotten over his severe case of the sulks about his situation – during which he seems to have spent most of his time baking. The trailer makes it clear that even in his miniaturized version of the time traveling ship Waverider, he’ll still be lending a hand to the Legends in their efforts to reverse the effects of the Spear of Destiny.

Presumably, Ray Palmer will be able to get the ship back to its normal size just in time for them to all pop back to World War I so they can stop themselves from not stopping the Legion.

Timey Wimey Paradoxes

As the actor who plays Rip Hunter on the show already knows – Arthur Darvill used to be on Doctor Who – it can be dangerous to play around with time. Specifically, the characters on Legends of Tomorrow aren’t supposed to go back in time and meet themselves, since this usually results in disastrous paradoxes they call “aberrations.”

Even so, this is apparently what the crew of the Waverider is going to have to do if they’re going to set things right. But of course, we can expect that there will be consequences – probably similar to the kinds of problems we’ve seen on The Flash when Barry created Flashpoint.

All of this is probably going to tie into what Legends of Tomorrow will be doing next season. In their first season, the show runners used the season finale is an opportunity to change the lineup of the team, and there’s a good chance they’re going to do the same thing this year. For instance, the fact that Professor Stein – unlike the other members of the team – didn’t get his memory back in the last episode might be a clue that he’s not coming back next season.

How they’ll explained Jax’s ability to still be Firestorm – assuming that he is still able – is an open question. Of course, in this symbiotic pairing, they could simply replace the professor with someone else. Also, as reported by the Christian Post, the show runners are already confirming that next season will have a number of new DC characters.

[Featured Image by The CW]