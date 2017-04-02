Kate Middleton’s Pre-Wedding Meet With Pippa Middleton’s Fiance And In-Laws

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton is doubling down on the wedding preparations as the big day approaches. Hello magazine covered the story when Pippa Middleton and her fiance, hedge fund manager James Matthews, hosted a pre-wedding get together at their West London home so that Pippa’s future in-laws could have a chance to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in an informal setting before James and Pippa’s May 20 wedding day.

Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton have a special bond that goes beyond sisterhood https://t.co/MCwIV7A2fU — ShowBizLondon celebs (@showbizlondon) March 23, 2017

For dinner with Pippa’s in-laws, David Matthews and Jane Parker, Kate wore a casual floral dress and black heels, while William loosened up his usual very formal public look and chilled in a navy shirt and black chinos. There was a “happy and relaxed” air to the royal couple as they walked up the street to the Matthews-Middleton house.

The Daily Mail reported that, unlike Kate and Prince William’s enormous royal bash in 2011, Pippa Middleton’s wedding would be a quiet, low-key affair. The Middletons are “determined to keep it private,” despite the huge media interest in all things Kate Middleton. Knowing that they don’t have to endlessly rehearse and adhere to a rigid schedule for this wedding is a good reason for Kate and William to be relaxed about the upcoming nuptials.

Pippa and James do have to work out a few potential security issues. Pippa has all the usual wedding fun and fears to deal with, but as sister to Kate, she also has to address the security issues of having Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter intimately involved with her wedding. Pippa Middleton’s niece, Princess Charlotte, will be a flower girl at the wedding, although Kate is reportedly planning to stay out of sight to avoid taking the attention away from the bride.

With only seven weeks to go till Matthews and Middleton tie the knot, there will be plenty of last-minute details for Pippa Middleton, who is an event planner, to work out. Making sure Princess Charlotte’s dress fits is one of those details. At the end of the evening, Kate was spotted carrying a white bag that she didn’t have when she and Prince William arrived for dinner. Speculation is rife that the innocuous bag contained the top-secret bridesmaid dress for Kate’s daughter.

Can I be co-flower girl with Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's wedding? — Lee Radziwill (@RadziwillLee) December 14, 2016

In the effort to maintain privacy, the Middletons are closely guarding information about the wedding. There might be one weak spot in the secrecy plans, though.

James Matthews’ best man is a reality television star not known for his discretion. Spencer is James’ younger brother, and the obvious choice to support James at his wedding, but he also “has a reputation for the occasional indiscretion and is sometimes painted as the black sheep of the family.”

I love Pippa Middleton so much tbh. And Kate. ???? — katie (@kathryn_slc) July 19, 2016

Spencer has previously admitted to using cocaine and LSD and the Made In Chelsea star isn’t great at keeping secrets. He’s often in the headlines himself, so any wedding secrets he has will be more than vulnerable. As a reality star, it’s not all that simple for Spencer to stay out of “headline-grabbing trouble,” but he’s promised Pippa that he’ll do his best to avoid doing anything to spoil her wedding day. Her future scapegrace brother-in-law even left Thursday night’s party at the “respectable hour” of 11:30.

What do you think of Pippa Middleton’s wedding plans? Will Princess Charlotte be the cutest flower girl ever?

[Featured Image by Clara Molden – WPA Pool/Getty Images]