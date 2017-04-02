‘Attack On Titan’ Season 2 Gets English Dub, Toonami Confirms April 29

Those eager for an English dub of the long-overdue season 2 of anime Attack on Titan will be pleased to know that Toonami’s got your back—and so soon, too!

Season 2 of anime Attack on Titan(Japanese title Shingeki No Kyojin) has been one of the most-anticipated anime for this year. Attack on Titan fans have been waiting for season 2 for quite a long time despite the success AOT has reached when it first premiered its first season in April 2013 (four years, seriously?).

But the long wait is over and as Dread Central covered, AOT Season 2 has landed in various streaming sites as of April 1, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. EST. According to the official Attack on Titan season 2 press release from Funimation, AOT season 2 premiered this weekend on FunimationNow, Hulu and Crunchyroll, and will be available as well on the Crunchyroll and Funimation channels on VRV.

ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2 is just around the corner and I just cant wait to see Hanji and Eren!!!#ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackOnTitanSeason2 pic.twitter.com/BB36zsl9sc — Hatakeyama Shaun (@hatake_shaun) April 1, 2017

The premiere launch of Attack on Titan season 2 over at these streaming websites, of course, will be Japanese-dubbed and English-subbed. But if you’re looking for an English dub of AOT season 2, you’ll be pleased to know that the creators of AOT will not be making us wait any longer.

Crunchyroll reports that Toonami has confirmed Attack on Titan season 2 will be joining the Adult Swim block as early as April 29. The news that the English dub of Attack on Titan season 2 premiere has been confirmed by the SVP/Creative Director of Adult Swim On-Air himself, Jason DeMarco.

BREAKING NEWS: @Clarknova1 has confirmed that Attack on Titan Season 2 will debut on April 29th. Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/NGjG0SOMah — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) April 2, 2017

Toonami has been responsible for bringing many anime fan favorites to the English-speaking community for the past years and we’ve been pleased to see Sword Art Online,Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Akame Ga Kill,One Punch Man, and even the first season of Shingeki No Kyojin on the Adult Swim block. Bringing an English dub to the season 2 of Attack on Titan so soon could be penance for the long-overdue release of the anime’s update.

And speaking of penance, Crunchyrollhas also spotted an apology (of some sort) from the makers of AOT, published on one of the world’s largest financial newspaper.

Leading into the premiere of AOT season 2, the production committee behind the anime commissioned a full-page apology on the March 31st issue of The Nikkei. The apology statement is headlined with the title and subtitle:

From the Production Committee of Shingeki no Kyojin TV Anime, APOLOGY: We are tremendously grateful to the people who have been continuously granting support and love to Shingeki no Kyojin.

If you look at the photos of the statement from @matsuhiko0929 below, you’ll notice how large they printed the word “Apology.” That’s some way of making a statement, I guess?

The English translation of the apology (provided by Tumblr user Suniuz) reads:

Regarding the Shingeki No Kyojin season 2 which will start airing on April 1st, we realized that there would be dangerous situations when viewers are too excited about the anime to care about their study, work and families during the airing or while looking forward to the next episode. Given that we wholeheartedly aim for the highest quality of the anime, we are really sorry that we induced such situations. When you are watching the anime, you will understand the words above, and we truly hope you can watch this work. But as this information is yet shared with every single person, we hope you can share it with your families and friends if you feel like to. We will really appreciate if you can tag #shingeki when you are posting on social media.

We are deeply sorry that we caused your inconvenience.

(Sorry but I’m a total fool…)

Well they’re certainly making it up to AOT fans by releasing that very early English dub. Although, with only 12 episodes for Attack on Titan season 2, as confirmed by IGN, we’re left thinking: how long will we be waiting for season 3 after this?

Have you watched Attack on Titan season 2 yet or will you be holding out for the English dub?

Attack on Titan Season 2 Opening. pic.twitter.com/TaQc7s2atI — ｢ マイケル ｣ (@otxku) April 1, 2017

