‘Bachelor In Paradise’ 2017 Cast Already Creating Drama Before Filming Begins

With four months to go before Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 airs on ABC, the drama is already heating up between cast members who will be flirting, dating, and crying on a sunny beach in Mexico this summer.

Filming for Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay’s season is just weeks away from wrapping up and some of her rejected suitors, along with some of Bachelor nation’s most popular guys and girls, are dropping clues on social media about their appearance on the fourth season of Paradise. They are even going so far as to spark some serious drama before filming even starts, including a pre-show breakup that is rumored to have happened just to create a storyline on the upcoming season.

When does filming start, when will the season premiere air on ABC, and which Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are already breaking hearts and/or trying to make a pre-show love connection? Here’s the latest scoop on what may turn out to be one of the most talked-about seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

Looks like there could be love in Raven's future! We can't wait to see her in Paradise. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/EGt68xBnK5 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 17, 2017

ABC has yet to confirm the air date for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise but fans can expect it to start right after Rachel Lindsay’s season of the Bachelorette ends this summer. The first three seasons started the first week of August but on a different night of the week.

According to ABC, Season 1 premiered on Monday, August 4, 2014, followed by Season 2 on Sunday, August 2, 2015, and Season 3 on Tuesday, August 2, 2016. Expect to see the summer reality series start around the same time this summer with filming getting underway in late May or early June.

According to blogger Reality Steve, Rachel Lindsay has already eliminated at least 10 guys and several of the 15 suitors who remain will go home without a rose this week. Filming for Rachel’s season got underway in mid-March and, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr, there are already a few frontrunners who will either make it to the final rose ceremony or, as a consolation prize, head to Paradise for a second chance at finding love.

A few more pics of Rachel and Jack from yesterday's date… pic.twitter.com/Bs5zFDK09H — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 31, 2017

Rachel’s season begins on May 22 but die-hard fans will undoubtedly start to see spoilers in the next few weeks that will hint at which of her rejected guys made enough of a stir to earn themselves a spot in Paradise — keep the names Dean Unglert, Josiah Graham, Kenny Lane, and Jack Stone on your Paradise radar.

Aside from some guys from Rachel’s season, fans can expect to see a number of girls from Nick Viall’s season of the Bachelor, guys from JoJo’s season of the Bachelorette, and perhaps a few contestants who have made a visit or two to Paradise in the past. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Jared Haibon said he will “never return to Paradise again,” but if Ashley Iaconetti’s name pops up on the cast list you can almost bet that Jared will make an appearance on the fourth season of the show.

During ABC’s Bachelor: After the Final Rose special, it was confirmed that Nick’s runner-up, Raven Gates would be joining the Paradise cast this summer (video above). Interestingly enough, once the news broke that Raven is heading to Mexico this summer, one of JoJo’s guys, Luke Pell, suddenly changed his story about his relationship with Danielle Lombard from Nick’s season.

Spent a week in the life of my boy @VINNYVINSANE #kingofsouthflorida ????☀️???????? pic.twitter.com/AH32iJDAX2 — Luke Pell (@lukepell) March 26, 2017

In early March, Luke told Us Weekly that he was “casually seeing Danielle” but they hadn’t gone on a formal date yet. A few weeks later, he told E! that he was not exclusively dating Danielle and has an interest in Raven.

While ABC has not confirmed anyone other than Raven for the 2017 season of Bachelor in Paradise, it won’t be a shocker to find both Raven and Danielle show up in Mexico and compete for Luke’s heart — that’s drama in the making and, perhaps, a storyline that’s already being crafted by the show’s producers.

Who else has the potential to be part of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 cast?

Don’t expect ABC to release the full cast until late early summer, but for now other names circulating in the rumor mill include James Taylor, Robby Hayes, Corinne Olympios, Chad Johnson, Chase McNary, Jasmine Goode, Kristina Shulman, Liz Sandoz, Danielle Maltby, and a few contestants from last season including Grant Kemp, Lace Morris, Wells Adams, Vinny Ventiera, and Chad Johnson.

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network]